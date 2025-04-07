



27 The next stage of the government's next stage of the hydrogen project, the next stage of the flagship hydrogen program innovative project innovative project supports the use of hydrogen in the community by supporting the use of hydrogen for thousands of clean energy by supporting the use of hydrogen in new clean power, glass manufacturing, brick making, and sustainable aviation fuel production packaging. By unlocking, we provide plans for change.

Today (Monday, April 7), a new hydrogen power project was selected as a candidate, which helped to create thousands of jobs in the UKS industrial heart as part of the government's change plan.

27 hydrogen projects have been selected for the next step of the second hydrogen assignment round (HAR2), which supports the UK's low -carbon hydrogen production. The industry is likely to attract more than 1 billion private sector investments in the UK by 2029, and the government's mission has supported the government to become a high -end powerful power.

Hydrogen will help to provide new clean energy throughout the UK and deliver the bullet -release intensive industry. Already, we have attracted 400 million private sector investments in cities and cities such as Wales' Milford Haven and Nottinghamshire's High Marnham, and are creating more than 700 direct jobs in construction and operation.

Government support for hydrogen will help to create thousands of jobs in this sector and to industrialize UKS proud manufacturing areas. This includes an apprentice, graduates and technically trained experts, for example engineers, welders, experienced construction workers, pipes and operating experts.

Today's candidate list includes a project that can help to solve the climate crisis by depletion of manufacturing and industrial practices, including ammonia production, new clean power, glass manufacturing, brick making, and sustainable aviation fuel production.

Sarah Jones Industry Secretary said:

We are not only investing in technology, but also investing in British jobs, proud manufacturing communities and energy security, for the first time, hydrogen is deployed on a commercial scale.

From distilled and sustainable aviation fuels to the creation of public transportation and clean energy, hydrogen can strengthen daily life and unlock the nation's clean energy growth as part of a change plan.

Green hydrogen uses renewable energy to divide water into hydrogen and oxygen to provide zero carbon fuels that can be used in power generation, transportation and industrial processes.

This is based on the success of the first hydrogen allocation round, in which 11 projects allocate more than 2 billion government funds. Scotland's recipient, Whitelees Green Hydrogen, will produce hydrogen for the inch dinich whiskey distillery that can continue to split whiskey by 2027.

The latest candidate Har2Projects, which extends across the UK, Scotland and Wales, shows the government's efforts to create skilled jobs throughout the UK and build clean energy hubs. HAR2 candidates can lead to a project that helps to support strong supply chain and provide clean energy superpower missions.

Dr. Emma Guthrie, the CEO of the Hydrogen Energy Association, said:

This anticipated announcement leads to an important clarity in the UKS hydrogen sector and offers an important boost for a project that advances this carbon conversion.

The funding provided through HAR2 provides confidence in delivery, unlocking investment, creating jobs, and economic growth to members and wider industries.

This is a good news for UKS ambitions, as well as in the hydrogen sector, become energy security and global leaders of clean energy.

Clare Jackson, CEO of Hydrogen UK, said:

I was happy to see many hydrogen British members succeeding in the second hydrogen allocation round.

This progress is based on the valuable lessons of the past rounds and strengthens the British leadership in British clean energy to strengthen its important role in economic growth and energy security.

Case study

In December 2023, the government announced a total of 124MW production capacity in the first hydrogen allocation round (HAR1).

Five of these projects have signed the contract, including the Bradford Low Carbon Project in Yorkshire and the Chromati hydrogen project in northeastern Scotland.

The Bradford Low Carbon Project, in the center of the city, uses a playable electricity to supply power to 10.6MW alkaline electric lollizers. The building, developed by Hygen and Ryze, will supply mobility sectors, including JCB Diggers and Wrightbus, which have developed the world's first hydrogen power bus.

CROMARTY Hydrogen Project is developed by Scottish Power and Storgga. Using the electricity of a nearby wind power complex, we will supply 11MW Electric Lolly Low to supply hydrogen to local industries including brewery.

Notes to the editor

The entire list of candidate projects can be found here: Hydrogen Allocation 2 (HAR2): Candidate Project.

