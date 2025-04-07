British housing prices are related to the change of stamp duty rules that have fallen in March.





The rise in housing prices in the UK fell in March due to the cumbersome purchasing activity in connection with the change of painting threshold introduced on April 1.

According to the Halifax Housing Price Index announced on Monday, British housing prices fell 0.5% in March each month compared to the 0.2% decrease in February. This was also lower than the analyst's expectation for an increase of 0.2%.

Compared to February, the annual housing price growth rate has been steadily maintained at 2.8%in March. In terms of total year -on -year, this figure has shown the minimum monthly movement since July 2024. The annual fee for February and March was the lowest since July 2024.

Northern Ireland has achieved the weakest results, with annual housing prices, which account for 6.6% in March.

Housing prices rose in January as the buyer rushed to overcome the closing date of the stamp in March. But when these transactions are completed, demand is returning to normal and new applications. Our customers have completed more housing sales in March than in January and February, and Amanda Bryden, Halifax's mortgage officer, said.

She added that the rupture of the activity, the price of a record high, fell naturally last month, she added.

What is the average real estate price across the UK?

The average real estate price of North Ireland reached 206,620 (241,946.9) in March.

Scotland saw the second fastest annual growth rate, which was 4.3%in March and 3.8%in February. The average house returned to 213,750 (250,316.2) in March.

Wales' annual housing prices also increased by 3.7% last month, and buyers had to cut an average of 227,332 (266,221.7) for real estate.

Yorkshire and Humberside have risen strong annual housing prices in the UK, totaling 4.2%, and average real estate prices led to 215,807 (252,759.6).

London was the home of the most expensive houses in the UK and the average real estate price rose to 543,370 (284,972.9). Despite the slow growth of 1.1%in March, compared to 1.5%in February.

Housing buyers started to be more careful.

In the UK, the new stamp duty threshold has been changed, so house buyers deal with at least higher prices, so it will be more hesitant to buy real estate in the short term.

Housing buyers will not only miss the boat to lower their property tax, but also have to compete with Alice and Alice Haine, personal financial analysts at Evelyn Partners' Bestinvest.

Due to the easing of mortgage interest rates, the economic level may have been slightly improved as a result of the three -time interest rate cuts with the growth of elastic wages since August last year, but in April, she added that it was a difficult month.

British employers must pay more national insurance donations and minimum wages for employee salaries from this month. These additional costs can be delivered to potential housing buyers, and as household bills and taxes increase further, it can contribute to reducing housing purchase activities.

The global economic uncertainty and the threat of the upward trade war due to the US President Donald Trump's tariffs can be a major factor that affects housing market activities in the next few months.

Halifax's Bryden pointed out: In the future, potential buyers are still facing a new top of the new borrowing cost, and the available available real estate supply is limited and uncertain.

However, as the growth of the basic rate of basic rates is expected with positive wage growth, the mortgage economy should gradually improve gradually. “

