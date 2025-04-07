



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets President Trump in the Oval Office on February 4 in Washington, DC Evan Vucci / AP

Babinet Legend Evan VUCCI / AP

Like Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been in Washington for a second meeting since President Trump took office and the War of Israel in Gaza marks a year and a half. Netanyahu says he expects to discuss efforts to release Israeli Gaza hostages, as well as new American rates.

The Trump administration imposed 17% of prices in Israel in the context of new commercial measures on goods from many countries.

Netanyahu faces pressures at the house of former Israeli security chiefs, demonstrators and hostage families still held in Gaza to return to cease-fire negotiations, which his far-right coalition has resisted.

During the last visit of Netanyahu in February, Trump suggested that the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip, move the Palestinians and make it a “riviera from the Middle East”.

Monday's meeting with Trump has occurred at 18 months since the start of the War of Israel in Gaza, after the mortal on October 7, 2023, the attack led by Hamas against Israel. Israel has accelerated its military offensive since the end of two months of ceasefire. He also applied five weeks of blockade to help and goods in the Gaza Strip.

Human rights groups and the United Nations have criticized the blockade saying that it violates international law.

The Israeli government says it seeks to increase pressure on Hamas to release all hostages and ultimately eliminate the militant group.

The attack on Hamas in 2023 killed nearly 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel’s military response killed more than 50,750 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. On Monday, the health authorities of the territory said that more than 50 people had been killed in the past 24 hours.

In an incident overnight, an Israeli air strike targeted a tent where journalists take shelter in southern Khan Younis Gaza City, killing two people and injuring nine others, according to health officials in Gaza.

Journalist Alem-Al Din Al-Sadeq said that a group had gathered overnight to eat together before strike.

“I saw my colleague sitting on a chair engulfed in flames,” he said. “We had no water to turn off the flames.”

The Israeli army said that it was aiming for a member of Hamas who participated in the attack on Israel, but did not appoint the two people killed.

Israel also says that he targeted an area of ​​central Gaza from which rockets had been launched on Sunday to Israel.

An American citizen teenager is killed

Meanwhile, violence has also continued in the West Bank occupied by Israeli. A Palestinian American citizen was killed by Israeli forces this weekend in the village of Turmus Ayya, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Israeli army said it had opened fire to three people who endangered drivers by launching rocks in a village highway. He said the forces killed one of them and injured two others.

Cisjordan health officials said that the 14 -year -old Palestinian Amer Rabie had been killed in this operation and another American citizen was injured.

The US State Department has not commented.

Rabie is one of the many American citizens killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The United Nations Humanitarian Bureau said the latest Israeli forces had killed nearly 100 Palestinians in the West Bank this year.

This is a history in development and can be updated.

Anas Baba contributed the Gaza reports.

