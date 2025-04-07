Labor: EV rules have a impact on British emissions | Transportation policy





In response to Donald Trump, labor changes on electric vehicles (EV) rules will have a negligible impact on emissions, the traffic secretary said.

Keir Starmer has confirmed the plan to increase the manufacturer, including restoring the 2030 ban on new gasoline and diesel car sales.

However, the regulations on manufacturing goals for electric vehicles and vans will also be changed to help companies switch, and new hybrids will be released in the market for five years.

Heidi Alexander said last week that the tax on imports announced by the US president has caused mutual measures in some affected countries, and that it is not good for bad news, global demand, and prices in the global economy, and consumers have bad news.

Customs War Time Line Chart

She talked about the change of the BBC breakfast on the impact on the government's carbon emissions, and the change we did was very carefully corrected so that it did not have a significant impact on the saving carbon emissions baked in this policy. In fact, the effect of carbon emissions as a result of these changes can be ignored.

According to this measure, luxury supercar companies such as Aston Martin and MCLAREN can continue to produce gasoline cars beyond 2030 because only a few vehicles are manufactured annually.

The new hybrid and plug -in hybrid cars can be sold by 2035. Gasoline and diesel vans can be sold up to all hybrid models by 2035.

Green Party MP Sin Berry said: the government is wrong to apply brakes when selling EV cars.

This is the latest of a series of boosts provided by the labor government to the fossil fuel industry. We also saw green fire on the new road tunnel under the airport and the new road tunnel under Thames.

This is because labor is weakening climate promises, and the health -related policy goal is that all movements have a harmful effect on air quality.

Since the green sector of the economy is growing three times faster than the entire British economy, it is economical to slow down as it moves away from fossil federal transportation.

Colin Walker, the head of energy and climate intelligence, said: the government has a risk of reducing stimulating competition among manufacturers when weakening the tasks elsewhere by expanding flexibility and allowing standard hybrid sales between 2030 and 2035, which pursues EVs. The price may not be fast and the sales speed may be slow.

The growth of the used EV market, where most of us buy our cars, will be hundreds of millions of families, hundreds of pounds trapped in gasoline and hybrid cars, and even thousands of pounds.

Alexander said the government has strengthened the right balance between protecting the UK business and reducing carbon emissions.

She asked if the auto industry was kneeling on all pure gasoline and diesel cars to maintain a 2030 goal in stages.

We are looking for a flexible way by transforming automobile manufacturers. Because we want consumers to be able to use cheaper EVs. We want people to benefit from those low operating costs.

So we think that as a government, it is important for us to do everything to support British companies, support manufacturing, and grow the economy, and we have strengthened the correct balance of the package we announced today.

If STARMER is ready to change the course using Trump's relationship with Trump in the BBC Radio 4S TODAY program, she will be honest about the best interests of the British people when the prime minister discusses with the allies internationally.

She challenged that EV measures were planned before the tariff announcement and the policy was adjusted rather than a dramatic change. You have the right to say that we started consultation at Christmas Eve and ended the consultation in mid -February.

She said that the imposition of tariffs should be reviewed by the British government with a new emergency.

