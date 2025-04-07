The pandemic is not the only reason why American students lose ground





There was once a time when the less performing students of the Americas improved as much as the high -level students in the country.

Despite their low scores, these students at the bottom carried out slow but regular gains on national tests for a large part of the 2000s. It was a sign that the American education system worked, perhaps not spectacular, but at least enough to help students in difficulty keeping the pace of the most privileged and successful gains.

Today, the lowest students in countries are in free fall.

The reason is not only the pandemic. For at least a decade, starting in 2013, students in the lower quartile have lost ground on the national evaluation of education progress, a key exam that has been testing a national sample of fourth and eighth year in mathematics and reading.

The lower quartile is made up of students from various horizons, but it includes a higher proportion of disabled students, students learning English and children from poor families. From the pandemic, their scores have often continued to fall, even if the students stabilized.

Everything that happens to Lower Performing always happens, said Nat Malkus, a principal researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, a right -wing reflection group, who followed the trend.

Researchers have highlighted a number of educational and societal changes over the past decade, including a reduction in academic responsibility, the lasting effects of the great recession and the rise of smartphones, which has coincided with the aggravation of cognitive capacities, even in adults since the early 2010s.

It is essential to understand what has happened to the lowest artists, not only for their future, but for the success of the country.

Leaving behind a huge band of students, the United States is preparing fewer citizens to make the most technical and remunerated jobs, said Jason Dougal, who studies effective school systems at the National Center on Education and the economy.

This only expands the inequality of income in the labor market, he said. And this pushes the United States further from the best countries on places of education such as Singapore, Japan and Ireland which succeed not only by increasing the scores for their best performers, but by raising their lowest students.

For high average performance, you cannot allow a large part of your population to operate at low levels, said Dougal.

More students with challenges

Since the early 2010s, the United States has taken more immigrants, which means that more students learning English have entered public schools. Schools also serve more students with disabilities.

These demographic changes could help explain a certain change in scores. The two groups are more likely to mark their peers on standardized tests. But this is probably not the biggest factor, experts said.

Increases are low as a share of the total population of public schools.

And since 2013, almost all categories of students have experienced significant reductions in the weak interpreters, said Chad Aldeman, a researcher and chronicler in education for the 74, a non -profit information site, which wrote on the phenomenon.

The drops have sometimes been larger for more advantageous groups.

For example, in mathematics of eighth year, the most competent 10% in English competent have lost more land than the least scores, revealed Mr. Aldeman. Likewise, his analysis has shown that the least score students who had no disability fell more than the least score students who did it. Average income and average income students have lost more terrain than low -income students.

This suggests that there is something to be a low-performance student, whatever the context, that is to say the trend.

School responsibility has faded

A possible explanation is the end of the absence of a child left behind, the disputed president of the law of school responsibility George W. Bush signed in 2002.

The law may be better known for its inheritance of standardized tests, including annual mathematics and third year reading exams.

But that also emphasized the weak interpreters, part of Mr. Bush's campaign against what he called the sweet bigotry of low expectations in public schools. The law has set itself the objective of ensuring that all students reach competence. Schools had to explode test data by race, income and special education status and schools that have not shown progress could face penalties.

It corresponded to a period of rapid improvement in test results, especially in mathematics. Reading scores have also improved, although more modestly.

The biggest increases were for students at the bottom.

But the law was also deeply unpopular on the left and right.

Critics argued that it was too punitive, with unrealistic goals. Many said that it had led a culture and kill a culture of teaching to the test, leaving less time for other important subjects such as social studies and the arts.

In the early 2010s, the States had obtained derogations from the law and, in 2015, the law on students of all students returned power to the States, which led in many cases to a more relaxed responsibility.

Around the same time, the scores among the weak performers began to fall.

When we had a significant responsibility at the level of the state and the local level, the children were better, said Margaret Spellings, Mr. Bushs Education Secretary from 2005 to 2009. When we stopped doing this, we did the wrong direction.

Other theories: screen time and great recession

School policies are probably only part of the image.

Adults have also been struggling with literacy since 2012, not only in the United States but also in other countries, according to an international survey of 16 to 65 years.

The decreases were motivated by adults at the lower level of literacy, a change that could not be explained by demographic trends, said Andreas Schleicher, director of education and skills to the organization of economic cooperation and development, who manages the survey.

He and other researchers highlighted another possibility: the rise of smartphones, which before 2013 had not reached half of American adults. Today, 90% of American adults and a similar share of adolescents have a smartphone, as is a 9 year old out of three children.

It is not quite clear why the use of smartphones would have a greater effect on the low performers. But smartphones also take time to other activities. Children (and adults) read less books than in the past, students with low scores being the least likely to read recreational.

However, other societal changes could also be at stake.

After the great recession, the States cut school spending, leading to the dismissals of teachers and other cuts. Expenditure discounts took place over several years, culminating during the 2011-2012 school year. Experts say that the cuts were more likely to affect students with a low score, which tend to be in poor school districts which were strongly counting on state financing.

Many things can be true at the same time, but I am convinced that changes in school spending over time are a large part, said Kirabo Jackson, Northwestern University economist, whose research has revealed that students most exposed to major recessions have experienced a greater drop in test results and college attendance.

What now?

Part of the response can simply focus on students at the bottom, said Carey Wright, the former state director of Mississippi, where the least efficient students have challenged national trends.

The fourth year students of the lowest Mississippi have improved since 2013 and the students of eighth fell less than the national average. The Mississippi has received great attention to considerably improve reading scores after adopting a new sound approach for teaching reading in 2013.

But the state also approved a new school of school responsibility the same year. Schools receive AF letters notes according to the way students carry out tests on tests, emphasizing the progress made by the lowest 25% of students. Literacy coaches are also assigned to the least efficient schools.

We really started to attract teachers 'eyes, directors' eyes, who is below? What do they need? said Dr. Wright, now a superintendent of Maryland.

Soon, however, there could be even less reliable information on how the least performing students are doing, because the Trump administration seeks to reduce the role of the federal government in education.

As part of a major reduction in the American Department of Education last month, the Trump administration dismissed almost all federal employees who work on education research, including the national evaluation of education progress, the only test that makes it possible to compare students across the country.

The cuts could hinder the national test, which is required by law every two years.

Finally, I hope that I was going to fill these shortcomings, said Thomas Kane, an economist at Harvard University who focuses on student performance. But test results are the only way that was going to know.

