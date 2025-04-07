Nations have repercussions on how to react to the American trade war while the gyrate world markets





Brussels trade partners (AP) Americas have fought with answers to the American president Donald Trumps Blast of Tarif Runkes and some planned to send negotiators to Washington, while the head of the executive commission of European unions also offered a mutual reduction in prices – while warning that reprisals were also an option.

We are ready to negotiate with the United States, said the chairman of the Ursula von der Leyen commission. Indeed, we have offered zero for zero prices for industrial goods, as we have done with many other business partners. Because Europe is always ready for a good deal.

But she warned that we are also ready to respond by countermeasures and defend our interests.

China has already retaliated against the United States with reprisals and similar actions in Europe and elsewhere remain an important possibility.

The United States and the EU had a zero zero-for-law agreement on wine and spirits from 1997 to 2018, and reducing many prices to zero was an objective of complex negotiations for an American free trade agreement before negotiations before negotiations in 2016.

However, there was little indication that Trump is ready to treat. The EU trade commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, spoke for two hours with the Trump administration on Friday and only said that we are in contact.

And the Commercial Advisor of the White House, Peter Navarro, told CNBC on Monday that an offer of Vietnam to eliminate prices on American imports would not decide on the new 46% sample on its imports in the United States

Allows you to take Vietnam. When they come to us and say well go to zero prices, it means nothing for us because it is the non -pricing cheating that counts, said Navarro on CNBC

The great trading partner China took a more difficult line and accused the United States of intimidation after having imposed a rate of 34% Friday on all American goods, the same rate that Trump slapped China in his last series of new import taxes.

Several other countries said they sent trade officials to Washington to try to talk about the crisis, which has thrown uncertainty about global economic prospects, hammered the markets and left the American allies to question the value of their links with the greatest economy in the world.

The European Union trade ministers were closed in Luxembourg on Monday to assess the possible stages that could include taxes on American technological companies like Google, Apple and Amazon. The executive commission of European unions – which manages the commercial problems of the block of 27 countries – is expected to impose prices on jeans, whiskey and motorcycles on Wednesday in response to the increase in steel and aluminum prices.

But he has not yet decided to prevail over the reciprocal tariff of 20% on European products announced on Wednesday and a 25% rate imposed on cars everywhere. French officials have raised prices imposing on services such as Internet trade or financial services, where the United States sells more than it buy from Europe and is in theory more than in the trade in goods.

The Minister of the Germans of the Economy, Robert Habeck, was provocative on his arrival, claiming that the premise of large-scale prices was nonsense and that attempts by individual countries to win exemptions have not worked in the past.

This is important for the EU to stay together, he said. This means being clear that we are in a strong position that America is in a position of weakness.

Until now, the European approach has been to selectively target politically sensitive goods rather than imposing radical reprisals because, like most of the economists' officials, they consider Tariff Wars as a loser-perceiving match.

China, which struck Washington on Friday with 34% of prices on American products and other reprisal movements, strongly accused the United States of not having played. Putting America first on international rules is an act typical of unity, protectionism and economic intimidation, said Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Lin Jian, told journalists.

The communist party in power struck a note of trust even though the markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai are crumple. The sky will not fall, said the peoples daily, the official oral tip of the parts. Faced with the blind punches of American taxes, we know what we do and we have tools at our disposal.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said that officials had met representatives of 20 American companies, including Tesla and Ge Healthcare during the weekend and urged them to take concrete measures to solve the tariff problem.

During the meeting, Ling Ji, vice-minister of trade, promised that China would remain open to foreign investments, according to the reading of the ministry.

Other Asian nations are looking for negotiations

The South Korea Ministry of the Trade of South Korea said that its first negotiator, Inkyo Cheong, will go to Washington this week to express the concerns of Seouls concerning 25% tariffs on Korean products and discuss the means to mitigate damage to South Korean companies, which include the main car manufacturers and steel manufacturers. Asian countries are among the prices most exposed to trumps ranging from a reference of 10% to 50%, because their savings oriented towards exports send a lot of goods to the United States

Pakistan also planned to send a delegation to Washington this month to try to negotiate the 29% tariffs on its exports to the United States, officials said. The Prime Minister ordered the Minister of Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb to assess the potential impact of prices on the fragile Pakistan economy and make recommendations.

The United States imports approximately $ 5 billion in textiles and other products from Pakistan, which relies on loans of the International Monetary Fund, and other lenders, each year.

In Southeast Asia, the Minister of Trade Malaysias, Zaprul Abdul Aziz, said that his country would seek to forge a united response from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to radical rates.

As president of the organization of 10 countries this year, Malaysia will run a meeting Thursday in its capital Kuala Lumpur to discuss the broader implications of the trade war against regional trade and investment, ZAFRUL told journalists.

We examine the investment flows, macroeconomic stability and the coordinated response of the Anase to this rate problem, ZAFRUL said.

He said he had met the American ambassador to Malaysia to try to clarify how the United States has found its 24%tariff.

Indonesia plans to increase imports of us

Indonesia, one of the largest economies in the regions, said it would work with companies to increase its imports of American wheat, cotton, oil and gas to help reduce its trade surplus, which was $ 18 billion in 2024.

The Coordination of the Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlanga Hartarto, told a press conference that Indonesia would not retaliate against the new 32% price on Indonesian exports, but would use diplomacy to seek mutually beneficial solutions.

Some neighbors in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, face prices over 40%, giving Indonesia a slight advantage, he noted.

For Indonesia, it is also another opportunity because its market is enormous in America, said Hartoto. He said Indonesia would buy American manufacturing components for several national strategic projects, including refineries.

The journalists of Associated Press from all over the world contributed to this report.

