If Donald Trump's tariffs hit, the UK to alleviate the sales rules of electric vehicles





The government has announced the easing of electric vehicle sales targets to help the automotive industry facing the US trade tariff.

The ban on new gasoline and diesel cars in 2030 will still be effective, but manufacturers will now face low flexibility and low fines.

Heidi Alexander Transportation Minister told the BBC Breakfast that the change was not “silver” but part of the solution to US tariffs.

The UK opposition party said the Labor Party's actions would not be enough to increase the automotive industry.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent imposition of cars imported into the US, a major export market for the UK auto industry.

It was effective last week and is separated from 10%taxes for almost all British products announced by Trump on Wednesday.

The government's consultation on the change of EV goals ended in mid -February, but Alexander urged the BBC to urge the government to introduce it in response to tariffs.

The government worked with British automakers and said, “We worked hard to strengthen our promises in stages,” by introducing “practical reforms to support the industry.”

Currently, 28%of new cars sold in the UK this year should be electricity, which is the goal to increase every year by 2030.

But manufacturers will now be more freedom to achieve their goals every year. In other words, if you do not sell enough EV in a year, you can replenish this by selling more next year.

In addition, the fine of 15,000 per vehicle that does not meet the latest emission standards is reduced to 12,000.

Meanwhile, the ban on hybrid vehicles combined with gasoline or diesel driving engines and electric motors has been confirmed since 2035.

Small British companies, such as Aston Martin and Mclaren, can continue to sell gasoline cars beyond 2030.

As part of the change, Prime Minister Keir StarMer wrote in the Monday Times, “The government is paying 2.3 billion taxes on 2.3 billion tax reductions for those who buy electric vehicles and improve charging infrastructure.”

The Treasury later meant that the government would invest 23 billion in the automotive industry in the BBC, which was announced in the budget in October.

The ban on new gasoline and diesel cars has been extended to 2035, depending on the relocated conservative government, but the Labor Party promised to restore the deadline for 2030 in the 2034 election.

The auto industry leaders warned that the driver previously did not switch to electric vehicles at the speed required to meet the deadline due to the lack of purchase costs and the lack of charging infrastructure.

Keir said that this action will promote the growth of investing money in people's pockets and to ensure that the company that grows at home to export the world's cars from all over the United Kingdom.

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of motor manufacturers and merchant associations, said that the change is “very needed.”

But Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, an automotive agency chain, said BBC said, “There are a lot of words in the presentation, but it doesn't actually deal with major problems.”

He said that despite the reduction of 12,000 per car, the manufacturer would still pay billions of dollars.

“Nothing has changed here. This just promotes the touch,” he added.

Andrew Griffith's Shadow Secretary depicts this action as “half -baked” and insisted that “Net Zero is impossible by 2050.”

A spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party demanded a “better incentive” so that consumers could buy electric vehicles, and the change was “not enough to protect this sector from Trump's impact.”

The United States is the second largest export market in the UK auto industry since the European Union.

Jaguar Land Rover, a cobent -based automobile manufacturer, announced on Saturday that all shipping to the United States will be “suspended” in April to “solve new transaction conditions.”

A separate 10% tariff on the UK imports came into effect on Saturday, and the proportion of some major economies has increased.

