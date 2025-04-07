



Palestinian officials have identified the 14 -year -old American citizen like Omar Mohammed Rabea.

Israeli forces opened fire on a group of children in occupied West Bank, killing a 14-year-old Palestinian-American boy and injuring at least two others, according to the WAFA news agency.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victim on Sunday as Omar Mohammed Rabea and said that he had been killed near the city of Turmus Aya, northeast of the city of Ramallah.

The Israeli army said that she had killed a terrorist who threw stones.

The attack comes in the middle of a strong increase in Israeli violence against the Palestinians in occupied West Bank, including a large -scale offensive in the north of the territory which killed at least 99 people.

According to United Nations figures, about 17 of the victims were children.

According to Wafa, Israeli officials arrested Rabea, later pronounced him dead and held his body.

Two other Palestinian boys, aged 14 and 15, were slaughtered in the attack that killed Rabea, the agency reported. The boys, who hold citizenship of the United States, were injured in the abdomen and thigh and were transferred by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRC) to the hospital to be treated.

Laila Ghanem, the governor of Ramallah and El-Bireh, returned them to the hospital and sentenced the attack.

She declared that the deadly aggression intervenes in the context of organized terrorism in progress by the State of Israel and accused the Israeli army of having deliberately targeted Palestinian children of destroying the Palestinian people.

The Israel army confirmed the attack, saying that its soldiers had shot down terrorists.

During an anti -terrorist activity in the field of Turmus Aya, [Israeli] The soldiers identified three terrorists who launched stones to the highway, endangering civilians driving, he said in a statement.

The soldiers opened fire to the terrorists who endangered civilians, eliminating a terrorist and hitting two additional terrorists.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs almost condemned the incident as an extrajudicial murder of the Israeli forces during a raid in the city, saying that it was the result of continuous impunity of the Israel.

Previous reports from the mayor of cities suggested that it was an Israeli colonist who had shot the balls.

There have been several cases of American citizens killed by Israelis in occupied West Bank.

In 2024, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American activist, was killed by an Israeli soldier while protested against illegal Israeli colonies, according to witnesses.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera, was also killed by the Israeli army in 2022 when he reported an occupied West Bank, although he was clearly identified as a member of the press.

