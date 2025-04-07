Bahrain GP 2025 Date, Schedule, Weather, British Starting Time and Skihir F1 Race | F1 news





Formula 1 travels to Sakhir every year for Bahrain Grand Prix and the first night race of the 2025 season.

After MAX VERSTAPPEN shows an amazing victory in Suzuka, Mclaren will look at a strong track during the season's test.

Lando Norris still led the driver's championship from VERSTAPPEN and OSCAR PIASTRI scored 13 points behind the MCLAREN teammate.

Mercedes is the closest challenger of McLaren in the constructor championship, but drives 36 points after the third round.

In addition to the Sprint victory of Lewis Hamilton in China, Ferrari wanted not to start in 2025, but to participate in the fight in the front of the circuit that fits the car in a familiar track that is familiar to all teams and drivers.

Image: F1 Driver Championship Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain GP Track -Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain Grand Prix first joined the F1 Calendar in 2004 and has been scheduled for the season separately from 2011.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg became a night race in 2014 when they made amazing races at the forefront.

In the case of wheel races, Bahrain is one of the best tracks in the calendar due to long straight and heavy braking zones, which allows the driver to fight throughout the first category.

Bahrain Grand Prix held the F1 season release from 2021 to 2024, but moved to the fourth race of the 2025 season due to Ramadan.

Sakhir's Bahrain GP Weather

It was surprisingly rainy for a short period of time in the previous season's test this year, but it can't rain this week. In fact, it is clear from Friday to Sunday, but it is set to the mountain winds.

The temperature is low in the 30s of the day's session, and the race will be held in the late 20s for the qualifiers on Saturday and on Sundays held at night.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain GP Date, British Departure Time and Sky Sports F1 Live Schedule -Practice, Qualification and Lace

Thursday, April 10

2pm: Driver Press Conference

Friday, April 11th

8:50 am: F3 Practice10am: F2 Practice12PM: Bahrain GP Practice ONE (Session starts at 12:30 pm)*1.55pm: F3 Qualifying 2.40pm: F2 Qualifying 3.35pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two 5.15pm: F1 SHOW

Saturday, April 12

11.10AM: F3 Sprint Race 1.15pm: Bahrain GP Practice 3 (Session starts at 1:30 pm) 3.10pm: F2 Sprint4.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualiing7pm: TED Preliminary Laptop

Sunday, April 13th

10.50AM: F3 function races 1220pm: F2 function RACE 2.30pm: Bahrain GP Build Up: Grand Prix Sunday 4:00 pm: Bahrain Grand Prix6pm: Bahrain GP Reaction: Checkered Flag7pm: TED'S Notebook

*Also live in the SKY SPORTS main event

How to stream Bahrain Grand Prix in England and Ireland

Is there a sky?

TV: SKY customers can be found on SKY SPORTS F1 from Friday afternoon's first practice session to Bahrain Grand Prix itself at 4 pm on April 13th.

App: SKY customers can also see in the SKY SPORTS app -you can board with all drivers!

Is there no sky?

Stream: Bisky customer

Live Blog: A dedicated F1 blog allows you to follow the live coverage on the race weekend.

Free highlight: F1 highlights immediately after checkered flag in the SKY SPORTS app

How to watch Bahrain GP on mobile using the SKY SPORTS app

SKY SPORTS subscribers are as follows.

When you download or open the SKY SPORTS AppHEAD to the 'Watch' section at 2,30pm using the SKY ID in Lights OUT in 4pmtap of SKY SPORTS F1 Channelsign (you only need to do it once).

*SKY ID Help: How to find or make a SKY ID

What is it now?

It is now an immediate streaming service that can access 12 SKY SPORTS channels, all SKY SPORTS+ Stream, etc.

Since it is an app, customers can immediately join and stream from more than 60 devices. It offers membership options without contracts, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose from a month or member. See the latest membership price.

See here for more information about now.

Formula 1 continues to triple headers in Sakhir for Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. SKY SPORTS Stream Now -No Contract, Cancel at any time

