Season 2 review of season 2: Deadly defective follow -up





The second season of Hbos The Last of Us offers many beautiful ruins, shocking violence and fans of baroque mushroom monsters expect the successful series. But with regard to the ideas that are supposed to make spectacle more than a simple adaptation of the video game, because they have differentiated the game of so many other post-apocalyptic adventurers, the pivotal moment comes a meeting of the relatively stable jackson, Wyoming. Debating how to react to an attack on their community, a resident opposes risking lives to avenge death. Forgive and be forgiven, said another. This is what separates us from the raiders and the murderers. Someone else retorts that if there are consequences for playing with Jackson, it will remain vulnerable to malicious foreigners.

The show is a self -parabola against society which, in its first season, used an America reduced to the rubble infected by Cordyceps to question the ethics of survival. In his center was the tender relationship between Joel (Pedro Pascal), a joy passer who lost his daughter in the dark frenzy, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the mysteriously immunized 14-year-old player, he was hired by a pro-democratic faction called fire leaves to transport himself to a laboratory looking for a laboratory for a healing in the city of Salt Lake. But when they arrived, Joel realized that the fireflies should kill Ellie to conduct their research. He therefore saved it, not only to assassinate several soldiers of the fight against the fight and a doctor in the process, but also to grasp the possibility of a remedy that could have saved humanity. Love has not saved the day. Completely the opposite. He metastasized in a form of selfishness so toxic that it deepened the misery of a desperate world. The blatant injustice of Jaels Choice, which he made in the name of an unconscious Ellie and then lied to him, was exasperating. It is therefore logical that, in the second lower season of a spectacle whose thematic depth has, in practice, equaled its technical virtuosity, the last of us would have returned to the idea of ​​justice.

Pedro Pascal in the last season 2 Liane Hentscherhbo

On April 13, the season opens with a reminder of how, while they went to their homes with Jaels Tommy's brother (Gabriel Luna) in Jackson, Joel doubled on the lies he said to Ellie. He swears that there were already many immune people in the laboratory; That the fireflies had, at that time, abandoned anyway to find a remedy. Meanwhile, among the Giraffes generated by computer by Salt Lake City, a young woman named Abbya New Persator played by Kaitlyn Devervows to avenge the fallen fireflies. When we kill him, she said, referring to Joel, we kill him slowly.

Five years later, Joel is still very alive. He and Ellie settled in their own house in Jackson, even if she lives in the garage following a ditch between them which we will not learn for a while. Now 19 years old, she is one of the courageous souls responsible for defending the perimeter of the colonies of clicks still wandering in the countryside. She has a boyfriend, Dina (Isabela Merced), who has just broken with her boring boyfriend, Jesse (young Mazino of beef), and suggests that she could see Ellie as more than a friend. While the distance separating the father and the substitution daughter widens, Joel does something that no character in the history of television has more and more urgent to do in therapy. However, Jackson's only therapist, Catherine Oharas Spiky Gail, has her own luggage with him.

Kaitlyn Dever in the last season 2 Liane Hentscherhbo

There is not much other than I can reveal what is happening this season without raping the list of Hbos spoiler. Just say that the characters will soon have to worry than Jackson's interpersonal dramas. An adventure will inevitably follow. Beyond Joel and Abby, the questions of justice and revenge appear around a conflict between two militant groups (one led by Jeffrey Wrights enigmatic Isaac Dixon) who have barbaric things, although the objectives on each side and the origins of their war remain troubled. Does revenge constitute justice? Or is it always better to forgive and forget? If a person has done something so bad that she deserves to die, does she also deserve to suffer? Is there anything to buy to be the kind of person who will protect the people they love, no matter how many others hurt?

When the season is at its best, the creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann seem invested in the question of whether Ellie, that everyone keeps saying is so similar to Joel, is condemned to repeat their dangerous moral errors. But these moments are rare. Most of the time, you can summarize the shows to take on justice, it is tirelessly with the chestnut (often attributed to Gandhi) an eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind.

Isabela Merced, on the left, and Bella Ramsey in the last season 2 Liane Hentscherhbo

Season 2 also feels insufficient in other respects. Probably because its seven episodes are only a partial adaptation of the last part II, while the first season of nine games covered the whole original game, the story is too thin. The development of apparently crucial new characters like Abby and Isaac is minimal. While season 1 had some dazzling autonomous episodes that have expanded and deepened the world of shows, this follow -up is strangely as work; An episode of flashback plays like a pale imitation of these strengths. And the final is so brutal and unsatisfactory, it took me a while to realize that it was the final. In this sense, the last of the release in the second year of the USS reminds me of the second season at Squid's ice rhythm, which ends just when action accelerates, in what presents itself as a ploy to exploit an international SMASH for maximum content. The two shows may become victims of their own success.

Not that the last of us has ever been, for all breathtaking praise, a flawless work of art. It is true that the performance is excellent and the design of amazing production. These elements remain the biggest assets of the programs of season 2, even if the attenuated terrain restricted somewhat visual inventiveness. While his character is a bit of a dream girl, Merced (Alien: Romulus) makes a charming addition; Dever, Wright and Ohara are predictably, although I would have liked we could see more. In the middle of the clumsy fans service like Twisted Metal and The Witcher, it's always the best adaptation of video games on television. However, to pretend that the last of us completely transcends our original medium would be to ignore the hole in the center of the show where complexity and complexity and the rich support characters should be. What fills the episodes instead are scenes of beat of extensive zombies and long and silent sequences where people explore spaces beautifully decaying. At these times, you might as well watch someone play a video game.

