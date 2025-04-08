I will only sign American prices if it suits the United Kingdom





Sir Keir Starmer is committed to signing a trade agreement with the United States which is in the “national interest” of the United Kingdom, as he warned against the impact of President Trump's prices.

The Prime Minister said that the import taxes announced by the American president last week – which caused economic turbulence around the world – would pose a “huge challenge for our future”.

The United Kingdom hopes to sign an agreement to limit the impact on the United Kingdom, which has been affected by a basic 10% “import right, with a 25% tariff on British cars.

The United Kingdom is considering changes in taxes on large technological companies in the context of an agreement.

But speaking during a visit to a factory by Jaguar Land Rover in Solihull, Sir Keir sought to reassure the public, there would be no trade agreement at any price.

“I only concluded an agreement if it is in the national interest,” he said.

“This is my priority-force abroad, security and renewal at home,” he added.

The PM was expressed as a trio of US stock markets opened 4.4% to 5% in the event of concern about a global recession.

Earlier, the government announced that it would relax the targets for electric and hybrid cars and provide $ 2.3 billion to increase the management of electric cars and improve load infrastructure as a “deposit” on the industrial future of Great Britain.

Sir Keir said that the car visit was a “declaration of intention” of government plans to support industry, adding: “These are difficult times, but we have chosen to come here because we will support you in the handle”.

He told the factory workers that the government “would have his back” in the middle of a “growing tide”, promising other announcements in the “days to come” to “use industrial policy to house British storm affairs”.

He also announced a joint investment of 600 m with the Wellcoma Trust to improve access to health care data to help researchers conduct medical research.

'Strength and not shyness'

The government says it wants to cancel the American prices as part of a broader “economic agreement” of the Trump administration.

But the United Kingdom has not excluded reprisals, with managers developing a long list of 400 pages of American products which could be struck by British import rights, from crude oil to firearms and bourbon whiskey.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) urges the government not to “go to an aggressive United States administration” by reducing British food standards within the framework of any agreement.

The president of the NFU, Tom Bradshaw, said: “With the British agriculture sector already under enormous pressure, with confidence in a hollow of all time and downwards day after day, he cannot face another trade agreement which sells domestic food and agriculture.”

Negotiations also continue on an agreement on technology, with the Trump team that had pressure to reduce the digital services tax in the United Kingdom, introduced in 2020, which affects giants of global technology like Amazon and Meta.

The liberal democratic chief Ed Davey urged the PM to “show the White House that we have alternatives and at the end of this trade war by force and not timidity”.

Meanwhile, the conservative shadow secretary Andrew Griffith posted on X to accuse the work of having his industrial strategy “always stuck on the grid”.

He also said that the government had “undermined competitiveness with higher taxes and administrative formalities of new jobs”.

