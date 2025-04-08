British housing prices are slipped to overcome stamp duty changes | Housing price





The stamp duty of the UK and North Ireland has been changed.

According to HaliFax, the average price of real estate decreased by 0.5% last month to 296,699, the steepest fall since March last year.

It is the second consecutive that housing prices have fallen second in a row as the UK's largest mortgage lending agency decreased from 0.1%to 0.2%in February.

Housing prices, which have fallen over two months, have been recorded in January. Buyers were in a hurry to complete the transaction this month before the stamp mission came into effect.

Amanda Bryden, the mortgage manager of Halifax, said that housing prices rose in January as they rushed to overcome the stamp deadline in March. But when these transactions are completed, demand is returning to normal and new applications.

As of her October budget, the minister, Rachel Reeves, announced a temporary stamp duty cut in the UK and North Ireland since April. Scotland and Wales have set different taxes on buying housing.

Starting April 1, the first buyer of the UK and North Ireland should pay taxes for more than 425,000 to more than 300,000 houses, and the initial decrease rate of buyers will decrease from 625,000 to 500,000.

The Zero Stamp Duty threshold, which is applied to all houses in the UK and North Ireland, has dropped from 250,000 to 125,000.

Our customers have completed more housing sales in March than in January and February. Briden said that the rupture of the activity was the highest record of the record, and it fell surprisingly last month.

Economists and industry analysts expect housing prices to continue to rise in 2025. The supply is still limited, and despite the concerns about the British banks' economic movement, the price of housing is expected to continue to rise as demand is relatively stable.

The price is expected to help sales by falling mortgage interest rates, and the price is set in that the market price can be reduced by 3 points of 0.25 percentage points in the basic interest rate.

In this month's month, DIP is only temporary, said Propertymark's chief executive, Nathan Emerson. Spring and summer moons are generally promoted when there are many competitive mortgage transactions, especially as a result of the decrease in interest rates last year.

According to MoneyFacts's latest market analysis, mortgage interest rates are slightly lower than last week.

The average two -year fixed mortgage rate fell 5.32%, down from 5.33%on Friday. The average five -year fixed mortgage rate is 5.17%, which is a slight improvement of 5.18%on Friday.

MoneyFacts said that there are 6,936 to 6,945 housing mortgage products on Friday.

However, Halifax, a part of the Lloyds Banking Group, suggests that market momentum is slow.

In March, the annual growth rate was steadily maintained at 2.8%, but in December, it decreased to 3.4%and 4.7%in November.

There is a growing uncertainty about Donald Trump's impact on buyers and seller sentiment.

Last week, the US President's Global Target, called Liberation Day, includes 10%taxes, steel and aluminum products and automobiles for almost all British exports to the United States.

Quilter's mortgage expert, Karen Noye, said: the tariff news can start to surprise buyers as the unpredictable sex comes to the market.

Continuous supply constraints continue to raise prices and avoid a big drop, but market orbits depend on how the British economy is affected by new policies from the United States.

