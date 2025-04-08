Review of season 2 of “ The Last of Us '': survival not only concerns life alive





If the first season of the last of us concerns survival, the second is fueled by revenge.

Or, if you want to get everything existential on this subject, the consequences.

For those who know anything about the video game on which the series is based, it will not surprise. For those who do not, well, the first moments of the first of season 2 (Sunday on HBO) clearly show that the sins of the fathers will define, in one way or another, of the future of girls.

The show opens on a brief flashback on a scene from the final of season 1, in which Ellie (Bella Ramsey) asks Joel (Pedro Pascal) to swear that what he told him about their escape from the headquarters of Salt Lake City. We know that this is not the case. Season 1 was the subject of a perilous journey of Joel and Ellies through a country ravaged by a cordycep pandemic to a hospital led by a militia group, where unique immunity to infection could be used to create a remedy.

Once there, however, Joel learns that Ellie, that he learned to love as a girl, will be sacrificed in the process. By saving her from the operating table, he kills almost everyone in the place, including the doctor who claims to have designed said cure. When Ellie wakes up from anesthesia, they returned to the relative security of an emerging colony in Jackson, Wyo. Joel tells her that she is not the only one to be sheltered, that the fireflies had tried and had not found a remedy and that a murderous attack of Raiders forced Joel to take Ellie and to Fuiser.

The scene reminds us that Ellie has never really bought the story, but when Joel swears that it is true, she chooses to believe it and therefore they wear this little time bomb of a lie with them in Jackson.

Back in Salt Lake City, another check bomb. While the Firefly survivors gather around the tombs of their dead, the daughter of doctors, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), swears to find the man who murdered her father, for reasons that she claims not to understand and kill him. Slowly.

Flash in front five years and Jackson has become a well loaded and well -fortified refuge supervised by Jaels' younger brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and his wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley). Life has been standardized enough to include community dances and comfortable houses. Ellie even has a better best friend named Dina (Isabela Merced) and a coach of martial arts Jesse (young Manzino), dinas in mind, a booming in full swing.

Isabela Merced, who joined the second season of programs as Dina, with Pedro Pascal like Joel.

(Liane Hentscher / HBO)

At 19, Ellie is in young cannon mode, demanding the right to make her own choices and repel the figures of authority, in particular Joel; The two barely speak. Why is she so angry with you? Dina asks. I think it's normal, says Joel. His being 19 years old and I being what I am. No one loves their parents at this age.

One, ok.

If Ellie has become more arrogant, Joel has become Careworn; He even saw a shrink, paying the local psychotherapist Gail (Catherine Ohara, wonderful as never) in weeds. (Shake and pull? What am I in high school?) While Literal Timer Gails, Joel Kvetches on how Ellie treats him as a stranger until Gail rushes on his boring parental problems. She has her own beef with Joel and she knows he is lying about something: say the thing you are afraid of saying, she asks.

But of course, he can't. It seems that one or the other cannot be won over. On patrol with Dina, for whom she has feelings which are clearly more than friendship, she behaves with a reckless boastful that youth and her still hidden immunity partly explain.

Ellie and Dina always share an energy for adolescents which establishes even more normality of return to Jackson than the therapy sessions or the plans of the animated streets and the chimneys smoking quietly.

But the tension flowing between Joel and Ellie does not recall the only reminder that the horrors of the past are always present. Jackson experiences growing pains while refugees continue to pour; The infected remain a constant threat, and it becomes clear that the passing time has done nothing to extinguish the abbbsines of revenge.

Creator Craig Mazin has compared this season to the empire is knocking. This only works if we consider Jaels' actions to Salt Lake City as heroic, which many do not do. (But why was a random doctor ready to kill the only known immune person because he theorized that he had to cut his brain instead of trying to make a vaccine, for example, blood or fabric samples, remains mystifying. As the decision to tell Joel to Joel. What did Hed think?

Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) is another time bomb this season.

(Liane Hentscher / HBO)

However, logistics parallels in a world assaulted by evil, peace exists to be broken is well enough. The last of us is based, after all, on a game in which the characters are inevitably put in quests, and, without trying to spoil the way in which the series comes up against the narrative twists of the game, neither Ellie nor Abby are content to let their feelings go.

While Joel and Ellie have made their trip through several of these United States, viewers were entitled to cities and almost empty cities recovered by nature (the creator of games Neil Druckmann has based his vision, in part, on Alan Weismans delivers the world without us. Not so much by the horrors of infected runners, clicks and bloys but by the violent and beautiful factions but survivors.

The second season adds the Washington Liberation Front, or the Wolves, a paramilitary group that fights both Fedra and a medieval cult called the Séaphites (called scars), all Ellie, Dina and other members of the Jackson community when they try to balance the needs of the community with the personal patterns of the individual.

Like any continuation of a fantastic / science fiction franchise, the second season cannot equal the revelations of construction of the world of the first. There is still a lot to see and learn in a landscape devoured by primary forces, and many battles to fight, whether with a stealthy assassin or an epic intensity in its own right. It is a strangely built television season, some questions are answered almost immediately, while others are allowed to linger for an unusual number of beats.

But as indicated previously, the real story of this season concerns the consequences and, by extension, the choices, which makes it much more focused on the interior level than the first. The terrible choice that Joel was confronted with Salt Lake City is echoing again and again while Ellie has trouble becoming the hero of her own trip.

Although two years older than the character she plays, Ramsey has a baby's face, and there was a complaint that they have not visibly aged enough to play the old Ellie. But in many ways, their appearance works to the advantage of the characters. Despite her experiences, Ellie is always emotionally immature, seeing independence as her own authority. But as the last of us reminds us again and again, with authority comes power, which can be a corruptive force when it is exercised with too much self-justice.

In the hostile country of the last of us, survival is not only to stay alive, but to make choices on what this life will look like and ultimately means.

