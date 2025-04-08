



The financial market is now convinced that the British banks will cut interest rates in May after Donald Trump's tariffs have been shocked through the global market.

After the market killing on the day of liberation, economists and financial analysts are afraid that Donald Trump's policy is inflation, and it is expected to be advantageous to keep this interest rate steadily or slow down the planned interest rate cuts. However, changes in trade imposition are also expected to be a recession, which will prefer to reduce them faster.

Central bank policy makers are in danger of rising prices, but should keep in mind local factors. In the UK, the problem of low GDP is difficult for the government, while inflation is expected to rise again by the end of the year without tariff impact. The latest tariff trauma has re -ruled the discussion of the British stale playing.

Will the British bank cut interest rates in May?

Meeting next month, the Monetary Policy Committee's decision depends on two conflicts. It fights the potential inflation effect of fare and tariffs and stimulates economic growth with interest rates. Only one can be selected.

Morning Star International Economist Grant Slade said that the development of US trade policy made the British bank a complicated picture.

The BOE needs to balance the price stability goal. BOE expects to accelerate the need to support the British economy with a serious impact on mutual tariffs in the upcoming quarter.

Nevertheless, due to the rapid movement of the equity market, uncertain growth increases significantly, and the credit spread is likely to be in the card as the credit spread increases based on the recent business investment and consumption activities. “

And the market seems to agree.

According to interest rate swap data, the probability of this happens is 103.1%. Before the tariff was announced, the market assigned a 76.8%reduction in May in May, when monetary policy reports were also published. This will drop to 4.25%after the reduction in February.

Data swaps at the end of March pointed out that the August meeting will be close to 50-50, and there will be no rate cuts anymore.

The June meeting is now 50-50 in terms of cuts, and the probability of decreasing interest rate in August is now 76.1%. In addition, the NOVEMBERS meeting still has a probability of less than 50% in favor of cutting.

The expectation of the market can be changed dramatically, but it provides snapshots of financial emotions with clarity. Until now, the British banks have been paying attention to the reduced approach than the European Central Bank.

It seems that the market is over time to note.

Did the interest rate cycle change?

Jason Hollands manager of Evelyn Partners can't think that interest rates will actually fall faster than expected.

They may be considered a one -time impact on tariff implementation, and may be more likely to focus on the risk of economic congestion.

British banks will face dilemma. On the other hand, tariffs are to increase the price of some products and to maintain a lid of nearly 2%as possible.

On the other hand, the bank has taken a wider view of the economy for the past decade, considering the growth and jobs in monetary policy, especially when dangerous shocks have emerged. Like the epidemic, it will support the economy sinking in the economic downturn.

Will the British bank continue to cut interest rates?

The British bank has been paying attention to the fight against inflation trends so far. Inflation finally achieved a 2% goal of banks in May 2024, and maintained a cut rate reduced until August. Two cuts continued in November 2024 and February 2025. In the meantime, inflation has increased once again.

The market is wrong by the chain of this case. Merchants and investors, who were expected to cut interest rates rapidly in 2024, entered the expectations of mixed in 2025. Opinions were divided: among those who did not want to make a mistake like those who believe that the British banks will continue to cut all the time this year.

Monetary policies are always subject to fair uncertainty because economic data is always recalled and the case cannot be predicted. The unpredictable nature has increased.

In the first quarter of this year, the speed of designated scientific change was rapid. The market response to Trump's tariff program was severely negative, defense stocks were in a political event after a surge, and the future of Ukraine was balanced.

Prior to global sales related to tariffs, the US market has already been worse in 2025 than the European and UK markets. After the strong departure of this year, British stocks were opposed in April. To date, the MorningStar UK Index has reduced pounds by 1%, while the MorningStar US market index has decreased almost 14%. The British stock market is in the orthodontic territory, but has not yet entered the bear market.

What will the British stocks do if the British bank cuts interest rates?

Considering the negative feelings that have dominated the stock market for the past two weeks, the British bank's cut rate may be positive from British stocks. The interest rate swap data shows a complete consensus on the possibility of cuts, so the ratio will be met by a negative response.

But there are many other factors. The mayor moves up and down in interest rate news, but is also sensitive to other events. Everything Donald Trump says seems to be sensitive to the market, so if investors think about bad news elsewhere, the market can still fall.

What will the British Galt do if the British bank cuts interest rates?

The return on global government bonds has fallen due to the possibility of stagnation of the economic recession and the additional interest rate of central banks.

Last month, British government bond yields fell 34 % and 30 percentage points, respectively. Both produced less than 4%and produced 3.84%and 5 years of 3.96%.

As the financial market is expected to have a more impact on short -term interest rates, the impact on the long end of the yield curve has been removed more. Before the chaos, 30 years of gold leaf produced 5.30%, and 10 -year -old gold leaf calculated 4.77%. This yield is now 5.16%and 4.45%.

Although it has soared since the beginning of this year, the latest bond rally, which investors purchased safe assets, reduced yields.

This continues to tend to volatility that can be seen over 2025. In the first quarter of this year, concerns about the British government and the threat of trade wars by the Trump administration's long -term British gold leaf are increasing.

When tariffs were in earnest, bond traders re -evaluated the price of this type of debt for short -term and organs. As the situation develops, fixed income investors can expect more volatility. If the British bank has interest rates, the return on the British gold leaf will increase. It will fall if the bank cuts interest rates when the bank expects.

Although not expected, emergency interest rates are likely to break down the yield in short -term British bonds.

The author or the author does not own stocks in the securities mentioned in this article. Learn about MorningStar's editing policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/news/263184/will-the-bank-of-england-cut-interest-rates-after-trump-tariff-turmoil.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

