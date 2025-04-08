Trump tells us in direct nuclear discussions with Iran





The United States and Iran will keep “direct talks” on a possible nuclear agreement on Saturday, Donald Trump said.

The meeting was also confirmed by the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs who declared that talks would be “indirect” but could be “as much an opportunity as a test”.

The American president said on Monday that discussions between Washington and Tehran would be “very high level” and warn that it would be a “very bad day for Iran” if no agreement was concluded.

Last month, Trump raised the prospect of military action against Iran after his supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, publicly rejected the offer of direct talks.

Trump revealed the talks after a meeting of the White House with Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, which also raised the prospect of attacking Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking in the oval office, Trump said: “We have a very big meeting on Saturday [with Iran]And we are dealing with them directly … And maybe an agreement will be concluded, it would be great. “”

Trump later said that Iran would be in “great danger” if the talks did not succeed, adding: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if the talks do not succeed, I actually think that it will be a very bad day for Iran.”

The president did not provide more details on the talks, in particular how advanced they are or on the officials involved.

The Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed that Washington and Tehran will meet in Oman on April 12.

Abbas Araqchi wrote on X: “It is as much an opportunity as a test. The ball is in the American courtyard.”

In March, Trump sent a letter to the head of Iran via an intermediary of the United Arab Emirates exhibiting his desire to negotiate.

This offer has been rejected by Iran, although its leadership reported a desire to discuss a possible agreement with the United States via a third party.

Reducing Iran's ability to build nuclear weapons was a key objective of foreign policy for the United States and its allies for decades.

In 2015, the president of the time, Barack Obama, concluded an agreement with Iran under which he would limit his nuclear activities and allow international inspectors to ensure that the installations were only used for civil purposes and not on the production of weapons.

In return, Iran had to be offered a relief of sanctions, which paralyzed its economy.

This agreement was co-signed by China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

However, in 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement, which he had criticized in his first presidential election campaign.

In the years that followed, Iran has increasingly violated its conditions. The International Atomic Energy Agency warned that Tehran has built large stocks of enriched uranium, which can be used to make nuclear bombs.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of negotiating a new agreement with Iran, while threatening military action if one cannot be attached.

Israel saw his rival from Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon as at the heart of its long -term security. He would have weighed by hitting his production facilities in recent months.

Last year, Israel said that he had struck an Iranian nuclear site in retaliation for the attack on Iranian missiles against Israel.

Speaking at the White House, Netanyahu said: “We and the United States are both united with the aim that Iran never obtained nuclear weapons.

“If this can be done diplomatically completely, the way it was done in Libya, I think it would be a good thing.”

