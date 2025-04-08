



A man writes a slogan on a portrait of the American president Donald Trump on a birthday of Rallye commemorating the Islamic revolution of 1979 in 1979 which overthrew the Islamic Clerics in power, in Téhrand, Iran, on Monday, on February 10, 2025. Trump says that the United States and Iran will soon have talks. Vahid Salemi / AP / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Vahid Salemi / AP / AP

President Trump said the United States will hold direct talks with Iran in its nuclear program, starting on Saturday.

“We have a very big meeting, and we will see what can happen. And I think everyone agrees that making an agreement would be preferable to do the evidence,” said Trump, while meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the oval office.

During his first mandate, Trump retired from the 2015 historic nuclear agreement with IRA negotiated by the president of the time, Barack Obama.

Trump offered few details on the upcoming talks, only saying that the meeting will be “almost the highest level”.

Netanyahu, who has often called the possibility of an existential Iran with an existential threat to Israel, said that he and Trump were united in order that Tehran would never get nuclear weapons.

“If this can be done diplomatically completely, the way it was done in Libya, I think it would be a good thing, said Netanyahu.” But whatever happens, we have to make sure that Iran has no nuclear weapons. “”

Trump said it would be in Tehran's best interest in concluding an agreement with his administration.

“We are dealing with them directly and perhaps an agreement will be concluded.

Gaza “Zone of Liberty”

The meeting on Monday was the second between the United States and Israeli leaders since Trump began his second term. During their first meeting, also at the White House, Trump announced a proposal to withdraw the Palestinian population from some 2 million people from the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been fighting Hamas since the launch of the group militant an assault against Israel in October 2023.

Netanyahu's visit comes only a few weeks after the Israeli army has resumed a large offensive on the ground in Gaza, hopes breaking that a ceasefire would be extended to get out of the 58 Israeli hostages remaining taken by Hamas 18 months ago. More than 30 are said to have died.

Trump said he hoped that a new ceasefire could be developed and that the remaining Israeli hostages would be released.

He also returned to his vision of the future of an post-war exodus of the Palestinians of Gaza, which the Arab nations refused.

“I think it is an incredible element of important real estate, and I think it is something in which we would be involved. But, you know, having a peace force like the United States, there would be control and possession of the Gaza Strip, it would be a good thing,” he said.

He said that if the Palestinians were transferred to other countries, the Gaza Strip could then become what he called a “freedom of freedom”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/07/g-s1-58847/the-u-s-will-hold-direct-high-level-talks-with-iran-trump-says

