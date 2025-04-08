The UK has lost a petition to keep the Apple Backdoor Case Secret.





The details of Apple's appeal to the so -called “backdoor order” in the UK will be released after the failure of the home office to maintain a secret in the National Security Department.

This confirmation took place after the investigation authority was held on March 14, which was associated with Apple's appeal itself rather than whether the appeal itself would sound publicly.

Attorneys representing the Secretary of State Yvette Cooper applied to the court to guarantee the “bare hands details” in the case of the case of the TCN. They argued that broadcasting this would not be in the public interest and be a prejudice against national security.

TCN will be published in 2016.

So far, the case of Apple VS VS VS VS The Home Office has been secretly hidden despite the fact that the details will be disclosed, respectively, despite the personal information protection activists and US politicians.

However, there must be a careful balance between the public and the national security preservation, and the court should give a significant weight to the home office despite the decision.

Pablo Sandro, an associate professor of legal law and legal theory, said the court's acting on the Secretary of State contains “worrying words.”

“If the government itself is preemptively determined by the standards established by the government itself, it is not necessary to have a special court (including special rules). The court must be able to properly evaluate the advantage of the claim that the disclosure will damage national security.”

The Court also said that she tended to side with Cooper unless her argument was unreasonable or legally wrong. It cannot be dominated entirely based on its opinion and only intervene if there is a serious error.

But the view is that the Bear Details do not cause serious threats to national security to guarantee anonymity.

Today's ruling considers not only Cooper and Apple's claims, but also other interested groups.

Private activist Liberty and Privacy International submitted a written submission to the court, claiming that he should attend the hearing on March 14 and disclose the details.

The Global Media Group also joined the US lawmakers to promote public definition.

The day before the secret hearing, the Personal Information Protection Campaign Group has complained about the authority of home offices to jointly publish TCN, and there is a possibility that both cases may overlap. It still remains how it progresses.

