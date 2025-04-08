AI race has become congested and China closes in the United States





Stanford's report shows that Chinese AI is increasing overall, with models of Chinese companies, a score similar to their American counterparts on the LMSYS reference. He notes that China publishes more AI documents and files more patents related to AI than the United States, although it does not assess quality either. The United States, on the other hand, produces more notable AI models: 40 compared to the 15 border models produced in China and the three products in Europe. The report also notes that powerful models have recently emerged in the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia as technology becomes more global.

With the kind permission of Stanford Hai

Research shows that many of the best AI models now have an open weight, which means that they can be downloaded and modified for free. Meta was at the center of the trend with its Lama model, released for the first time in February 2023. The company published its latest version, Llama 4, during the weekend. Deepseek and Mistral, a French company, now also offer advanced open weight models. In March, Openai announced that he also planned to publish an open source model first since GPT-2nd this summer. In 2024, the difference between open and closed models narrowed from 8% to 1.7%, according to the study. That said, the majority of advanced models of 60.7% are still closed.

The Stanfords report notes that the AI ​​industry has experienced a constant improvement in efficiency, the equipment becoming 40% more efficient in the past year. This lowered the cost of questioning the AI ​​models and also made it possible to execute relatively competent models on personal devices.

Increasing efficiency has aroused speculation that the most important AI models could require less GPU for training, although most IA manufacturers say they need more computing power, no less. The study shows that the latest models of AI are built using tens of billions of components representing data parts such as words in a sentence and dozens of billions of calculation petaflops. However, he quotes research suggesting that the provision of internet training data will be exhausted between 2026 and 2032, accelerating the adoption of so -called synthetic data or generated by AI.

The report offers a radical image of a broader impact of AIS. This shows that the demand for workers with automatic learning skills has increased and cites surveys that an increasing proportion of workers expect the technology to change work. Private investment reached a record of $ 150.8 billion in 2024, according to the report. Governments around the world have also engaged billions in AI of the same year. Since 2022, the legislation linked to AI has doubled in the United States.

Parli notes that although companies have become more secret about how they develop border AI models, university research is flourishing and improving quality.

The report also highlights the problems resulting from a widespread adoption of the AI. He notes that incidents involving AI models behave badly or to be poorly used have increased in the past year, as is research to make these models safer and more reliable.

Regarding the achievement of the very ballyhoo objective of AG, the report underlines how certain models of AI already exceed human capacities on the references which test specific skills, in particular the classification of the image, the understanding of language and mathematical reasoning. This is due in part to the fact that the models are designed and optimized to excel in these barometers, but it highlights the way technology has progressed rapidly in recent years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/stanford-study-global-artificial-intelligence-index/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos