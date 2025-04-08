



Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

British ministers are closing their transactions to secure billions of pounds in the Bedford Brickworks, which can be the largest theme park in Europe to secure billions of pounds from the huge coms of the US media.

Universal, a theme park business owned by Comcast, is close to the condition that the 500 -acre industrial land is changed to one of the best tourist destinations in Euro, according to many people close to the talks.

The contract may be announced earlier next week, according to two people who are close to negotiations since last summer. They added that civil servants' activities have been accelerated in recent weeks to secure transactions.

Although not directly connected, the planned theme park will be associated with more ambitions for the so-called Oxford-Cambridge Arc region, including the delivery of the East-West Railway and the expansion of Luton Airport this week.

The Treasury is negotiating with COMCAST for incentive packages, including regional road improvement and railway infrastructure improvement in the White Hall.

Developers expect the theme park to attract millions of visitors every year and take about one -third of overseas. Luton airport expansion is considered the key to increasing traffic links to the site.

Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel is looking for good news for US President Donald Trump, including tariffs on British exports.

The contract will be a coup by searching the flagship project to emphasize the British charm of foreign investments. Comcast will be a big promise for a British company that already owns the broadcasting group SKY.

Government sources said that there was a conversation with Comcast and nothing agreed, but those close to this discussion were expected to be announced this month.

In the final stage, one person who participated in a conversation could slide when the final term was still discussed.

Downing Street and Comcast refused to comment.

Comcast is a potential site of the theme park and acquired about 500 acres near Bedford, but has not yet been dedicated to this plan.

Executives have warned that this group can find alternative sites in other European countries.

The system has been analyzed by the University of Universal Destinations & Experiences, which can create nearly 500 billion economic value in the UK for the first 20 years.

The largest theme park in Europe can be built on the discarded Bedford Brick Work Project Universal/Alarmy site.

The theme park and resort are expected to support 20,000 jobs, offering services for supplying sites for half and the rest of the directly hired people. Under the universal analysis, the UK will take additional 14.1 billion taxes on the site for 20 years.

In Orlando and Hollywood's universals parks, the development of a theme park modeled with roller coasters and experiences can take six years. Land is already designated for economic development.

Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is a government supporter of the project, but housing, community and local governments will make a decision. DCMS did not respond to the request.

Sponsors in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, which the government announced earlier this year, said the expansion of Universal Theme Park and Ruton Airport will provide new driving force for this project.

Andy Williams, chairman of OX-CAM SUPERCLUSTER Board, representing the unity of industrial, university, and investor interests, added that the theme park will help to complete the final section of the East-West Railway between Bedford and Cambridge.

Additional report of Peter Foster

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5eb3b18c-d961-45b3-bbdf-30db2588676f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos