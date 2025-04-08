The US stock market flows lower after wild oscillations on the Trumps pricing level | Financial markets





President Trump threatens an additional 50% rate on China, while Beijing undertakes to fight against commercial salvas until the end.

American shares mainly closed the drop after a day of wild swings on the market, while investors rushed to give meaning to the American president Donald Trumps Plans.

The S&P 500 reference average and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped on Monday by 0.23% and 0.91%, respectively, accumulating a third consecutive day of losses.

Heavy nasdaq composite in technology has finished slightly, increasing by 0.099%.

The decline followed a day of volatile negotiation, with unfounded information that Trump was considering a 90 -day break at his prices briefly sending the S&P 500 of more than 7%.

The index quickly reversed its earnings after the White House rejected the report, which was taken up by a number of media after being disseminated on social networks, as false news.

US stock contracts, which are exchanged outside the usual market hours, stressed a possible stay of the defeat sequence on Tuesday, with contracts linked to S&P 500 and NASDAQ up 0.98% and 1.02%, respectively.

After following the previous Wall Street streets, some Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday.

The reference of Japan Nikkei 225 increased by almost 6% at the start of negotiations.

Hong Kongs Hang Seng earned more than 2.3%, after taking the biggest step since the 1997 Asian financial crisis during the previous session.

South Korea Kospi and Australias ASX 200 won about 1.5%.

However, actions in Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam have been strongly inferior.

Despite the market disorders and expressions of concern by the main business leaders, Trump said on Monday that he could increase his trade war.

In an article on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would take advantage of an additional 50% rate on China from Thursday if he did not exceed his 34% reprisal rights on American imports.

In addition, all discussions with China concerning their meetings requested with us will be dismissed! Said Trump.

Speaking at the White House later, Trump said that a European Union proposal to exempt industrial products from prices did not go far enough and said his administration was not looking for any break on the prices he has announced so far.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce retreated Trump's last price threat on Tuesday, calling for an error in addition to an error.

China will never accept this, said a ministry spokesperson.

If the United States insists on following its own path, China combata to the end, said the spokesperson.

American customs authorities began to impose a reference rate of 10% on imports on Sunday, with higher rights between 11% and 50% to take effect against dozens of countries on Wednesday.

China, the main strategic rival in the United States and its third trading partner, faces a rate of 34%.

Many American allies are also preparing for a blow in their export markets, with the EU, Japan and South Korea faced with tasks between 20 and 25%.

