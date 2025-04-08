



China was unleashed in the United States on Tuesday after President Trump demanded that Beijing cancels his reprisal rates or faces an additional 50% sample, calling for his blackmail, while tensions between the two major powers increased.

The Ministry of Commerce, without referring to the American president by name, said that Beijing noted that the United States had threatened to impose an additional 50% rate on China. He said Beijing would take countermeasures to protect his interests.

The American threat of intensifying prices on China is an error in addition to an error, which once again exposes the singer nature of the United States, the statement said. China will never accept it. If the United States insists on its own path, China will fight until the end.

China announced last week that this would equal the prices of Mr. Trumps by imposing a 34% reprisal tax on imports from America. The last escalation that Mr. Trump described on Monday, if it was imposed, could carry the American price on Chinese products at 104%. For some products, however, the rate is probably much higher due to samples going back to Mr. Trumps in the first mandate. Trump also threatened to stop other negotiations.

Last year, American consumers bought $ 440 billion in China, making it the second source of American imports after Mexico. Overall, this could be expensive for American importers who provide clothing, mobile phones, chemicals and China machines.

China has said that the United States should cancel all unilateral prices against China, stop removing the economy and trade in Chinas and properly resolve differences with China by an equal dialogue on the basis of mutual respect.

China has been trying for months to get involved in high -level talks with the Trump administration to try to throw away the ground for a potential summit between Mr. Trump and the high chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping. But despite the fact that Mr. Trump said earlier this year that he was open to engaging with Mr. Xi, Beijing had trouble receiving a large part of the White House.

Berry Wang contributed the reports.

