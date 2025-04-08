US government debt is sold as hedge funds reduce risks





The Debt of the United States government sold strongly on Monday while hedge funds reduced risks in their strategies and investors continued to move in cash for a third day of acute tumult to Wall Street.

The yield of the Treasury to 10 years of reference has jumped from 0.19 percentage points on Monday at 4.18%, the largest daily increase since September 2022, according to Bloomberg Data. The 30 -year yield jumped 0.21 percentage points, the largest decision since March 2020. Yields increase when prices drop.

The drop in Mondays of ultra-faible assets that generally shine during periods of market turbulence emphasizes how US President Donald wins last Wednesday last Wednesday of steep prices against business partners continues to pass through Wall Street. Actions fell sharply on Thursday and Friday, which allowed $ 5 billion of market value, but investors had initially sought refuge in treasury bills.

The market participants said that the drop in the Treasury market of 29 TN reflected several factors on Monday, in particular the hedge funds reducing the leverage or the loans used to enlarge the trades and a wider dashboard in cash while investors sheltered swings on the larger market.

Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities said that this decision reflected a whole, everywhere, both type. He added: Multisective funds are trying to get out, which leads to a sales trade.

Investors and analysts have in particular highlighted the hedge funds that have benefited from small differences in the price of associated treasury bills, known as the basic trade. These funds, who are major players on the fixed income market, have unrolled these positions when they reduce risks, which encourages sale in treasury bills.

The Hedge Funds have liquidated the basic transactions of the US Treasury furiously, said a healing fund manager.

The movements were not limited to the hedge funds. Investors at all levels have sold treasury bills to collect funds, with a fixed income trader specifically pointing to traditional asset managers.

I think investors move to cash and cash assets to resist this market volatility, said Ed al-Hussainy, analyst of senior prices at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The simplest explanation (for the move in returns) is that investors sell what they can and are reduced. The sale of actions now will lock the losses, so the lowest fruits are to collect funds by selling treasury bills, said Al-Hussainy.

The healing fund manager who has allocated yield measures to basic trade has declared that the scale of the wider sales of hedge funds destroyed liquidity or the possibility of easily buying and selling assets on treasury bills, high -level business bonds and securities backed by mortgage receivables.

There is a massive deleted in progress, any source of liquidity is being tired, said the person.

Additional reports by Costas Mourselas and Leslie Hook

