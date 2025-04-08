Afternoon remarks in Jaguar Land Rover: April 7, 2025





Thanks to Rachel and thank ADRIAN.

And can you express great gratitude to the whole personnel here? Some of you are with us this afternoon. Thank you for showing what you do. We could see some of the technologies and experiences in this amazing product for several years and years in production and technology.

But thank you for being proud of us as a British because each car pops up here and rolls the production line. That is your dedication, labor, work, professionalism. But that's a product you have to be proud of, and we are really proud of our country.

I want to know how much you put it in it and how grateful you are for what you are doing.

Thank you for being with us this afternoon.

Jaguar Land Rover, our major product exporters, hired West Midlands and thousands of people beyond it.

Proud symbol of brilliance of British engineering. Brightness is the right word. It is our industrial cultural heritage, but it is also a strong opinion that is our industrial future as well as our legacy.

My message is simple to you. This is difficult, but we chose to come here because we will return you to Hill.

I think it is really important that we had Adrian with us at Oaklock's Downing Street the next morning at 7 am the next morning. Here we are on Monday. So I read a statement about that intention because this is a statement about how important this is for us, us and the country.

As Rachel said, there is no doubt about the challenge, but this is a moment for a nice hair.

No one wins the trade war.

But it is also an urgent moment.

We must get together as a country until the great challenge of the times, and it is a great challenge to renew the UK.

Nobody thinks tariffs are good news. You know it better than anyone.

25% tariff on automatic exports. 10%in other products.

It is a big challenge in our future. Global economic results can be profound. But this moment was also made very clear.

This is not a passing stage. And as we saw in our national security and defense, especially in the Ukrainian war, as we saw in our national security and defense, with our commerce and trade

This is a changing and completely new world.

The era, where old families are considered natural, are no longer applied.

Before the election, I called it an age of anxiety. And that's the correct phrase. instability. Because that's how it feels in the lives of people working. Watching factory workers such as architects, caregivers, nurses, nursery, and Coventry, and watching hard work, working hard for pounds in pockets, is anxiety and anxiety to threaten our cherished things in our community.

Believe me -I know that people will feel it now.

But to them, we say you have your back.

This government is not just sitting and not hope.

That is the way politics failed in recent years.

If you try to manage the crisis without a fundamental change, the management decreases.

Therefore, the possibility was not captured.

Fight for the future. In manufacturing, including defense expenditure, AI, clean British energy and automotive buildings.

Let that forces work in England. Again, re -connect our economy and the state for the benefit of those who work.

This is why we fully work in the country.

It tears the regulation that is the power of good faith.

New housing, new city, new infrastructure construction.

We finally accelerate our investment to unlock the potential of all communities.

And I will make it really clear too. Our future is in our hands.

Of course we will fight calm and fight for the best deal with the United States and have discussed him for the last few days.

But we also worked with major partners to reduce global trade barriers.

It accelerates trade transactions with other regions of the world and advocates the causes of freedom and open trade around the world. And like a car building, it was always our legacy and we will not turn our back now.

And for the United States, I will attack the deal if it is in national interests. If it is right for our security. If it protects the pounds of pockets that work hard to make money for their families.

That is my priority. It is always my priority. Overseas security and renewal at home.

And in the journey of renewal, we follow another stage with the automotive industry today.

In this country, there are people who like our manufacturing industry. They say we no longer create something important. Not England. Well, I will invite a person who thinks that way to come here and see what you are doing in this factory.

A person who stops manufacturing. If you come to Jaguar Land Rover and see what you are doing, they won't say again.

As Ive said, we went around early and made me proud of what I saw.

And if you are proud of what you are doing, I hope you will be proud of what you are doing.

This is the brilliance of the body of the flesh.

You will make a car here, but you also represent our country with each car when you start. It is always proud of creating things.

And Ive said before, but I'll say it again. Dad worked at the factory. He was an engineer. He made things by hand. And he grew up and taught me.

And it is a great thing about manufacturing. And the manufacturing forms the identity of the place. Here and the community and the country. And that's how you enter your blood.

That's why electric cars are very important. Yes. Of course it's about climate. And you will not hear the damage to the cause of the cause.

But it is also about taking the identity of pride, miscarriage, such a place and securing it for the future.

That is the former government never understood. Manufacturing and we are relevant as a state.

But that time is over. They are over. This is the government of industrial renewal.

Because I chose, this volatile world supports the British shine.

I believe that a British automobile company should be at the forefront of the Electric Revolution. This is the race we belong to.

So I think the EV target is good.

They are good for climate. Good for business certainty and investment. Good for British manufacturing.

But I admit that the goal must work for a British manufacturer.

And I do not want British companies to be in a position where you have to pay heavy fines from foreign EV companies or buy credits.

So today we will introduce much more flexibility to EV's commands.

It was helped to reach the goal by supporting automakers headquartered in the UK to support growth.

I tried to reduce the fines that I didn't want or expect 20%, and I would invest directly to support the British automotive industry.

This car will make a big difference in reducing emissions, so we will take measures for hybrids.

If you drive toyota prius around the village or perhaps you work here, using Range Rover will spend a lot of time in electric mode. So I think these vehicles are 2030 forbidden. For allhybrids, push it back to 2035. It is the new stage we take and the new presentation today.

And because it was not ideological about how to reduce carbon emissions, the cleaner and more efficient gasoline cars sold before 2030 should calculate the EV obligations. It will be good for such a British automaker.

As Rachel said, we also help to invest 2.3 billion pounds in the UK auto industry to help conversion hundreds of millions of pounds to electricity.

Improvement of charging infrastructure. It is a big factor when people think about switching, and our approach means that new open charging points appear every 30 minutes.

This is the moment we support the UK business and request an electric revolution.

British electric vehicles occupy the British power of British workers made by British workers.

British cars for British workers!

And as you know, if you switch to electricity, you can save up to 1,100 people a year, so if we get it correctly, living expenses can also help.

But not just the automotive industry we need to return.

In the next few weeks and weeks, we will use industrial policy to protect the British business from the storm.

Take our life science category, another brilliant example of British brilliance. Absolutely pivotal part of the export economy. They will also reverse them.

I ripped the red tape. Cut the dull bureaucracy to delay clinical trials. The UK is now better about this, but we stepped out of the pedal.

According to the latest data, it takes 250 days to set clinical trials. I will slash it to 150.

You can also announce up to 600 million new investments in the new health data research service. Welcome partnership with Wellcome Trust, which enhances Cambridge's Genome Cluster.

NHS's patient data is unlocked for public goods. It's a chance to grow, but more importantly, it's a good idea to save life with cutting -edge drugs and England.

We saw it in the infectious disease. And now we have to take the pace again. This country has not waited for history to form us. We have a history shape and we will do that again now.

Take our pension to our hands. Do everything you need to defend our attention.

Strengthen the alliance, increase defense, and support business, jobs and workers.

Challenge the volatile world to rebuild the industrial intensity.

That is the purpose of this government. Security and renewal. The world is changing, but we are securing the future with a clear change plan.

thank you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-remarks-at-jaguar-land-rover-7-april-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos