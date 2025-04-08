Reformed Visa Reform Opposition Party of the UK Home Office





British home office officials accused the university's education to encourage universities to oppose the graduate visa reform, which is part of the government's efforts to reduce immigration.

Home office insiders are frustrated with the proposal to strengthen the conditions of the graduate visa from the education department, which allows foreign students to stay in the UK for up to two years after completing their university degrees even if they do not work.

In response to reforms, those students need to find a graduate -level job in the UK, and people briefly explained the plan.

An official of the home office emphasized the relocation of the government advisor and suggested that the graduate salary is more than 30,000 per year.

Keir Starmer will publish a white paper next month, and the government has planned to cut the pure migration to the UK, and the change in which the graduate visa path is an important part.

This movement is part of his efforts to challenge labor in the UK Reform British Party.

Home office officials have taken abnormal measures to criticize the educational departments to rely on the major lobby groups, UNIVERSITIES UK, to oppose the proposed changes.

We tried to do so, the Prime Minister destroyed the migration. An official of a home office talked about a plan for migration white paper.

They added that it is very disappointing that the educational department lobbyed the UK university.

According to a study by the Government Migration Advisory Committee, more than 60 % of the graduate visa last year earned less than 30,000 people after 12 months.

On the other hand, the insiders of the education department express concerns about the curb to the graduate visa path, according to those who are familiar with their thinking.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of UK, the lobby group in this category, said that it would be madness to reduce the path when the university was seriously burdened.

She added that one international student cohort had a year -long 400 billion won to the British economy, giving a two -year visa to develop a professional experience and get a job.

In 2021, the graduate visa route, introduced by the conservative government, increased rapidly from 10,000 in 2020 to more than 110,000 in 2023.

Last year, the government was the Rishi Sunaks Tory administration Rishi Sunaks Tory administration last year. The reform beyond the change of the SUNAKS TORY.

According to a survey by the Migration Advisory Committee, it was found that this path was not abused last year, but the rules for immoral overseas agents that misrepresent British university courses should be strengthened.

But there are two data sets to limit the graduate visa path that supports the home office. The first is to show a large number of overseas students moving to a large number of overseas students in low wages, including social welfare. Second, it suggests that tens of thousands of people have moved from a research visa to asylum system.

According to the home office data released last month, 40,000 asylums in 2024 came from those who had previously held a British visa. About 40 %of these people have a learning visa.

This is compared with 35,000 asylum claims submitted last year by those who arrived in the UK last year.

We are looking for people who are moving to asylum hotels at student visas and graduates. I think no one thinks … it can be accepted. They added that much of the incident seemed to be fraud.

The government spokesman said: The headquarters and the Ministry of Education are working closely together to connect migration policies with education and technology to strengthen the evidence -based approach.

We always welcome international students as the core part of the world -class higher education system.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Education said he did not recognize a dispute with home offices regarding migration proposals.

