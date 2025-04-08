The last of us is growing: Review of season 2 of the HBO





Zombies are never only zombies. They are metaphors for illness, as during the First World War, or for infectious emotional states such as panic and fear, as in the dead. They can be exaggerated expressions to become a brainless follower zapped by digital life. Sometimes they are classic that each human has a monster inside their monsters. (See also: Wolves-Garous.) It is almost there that the last season, a season, landed: its frightening fungal premise as fungal, closely adapted to original video games, the cards easily on contagious diseases, but the HBO adaptation was most interested in the speed with which humans are starting to look like their monhroomy counterparts. They turn on each other without any compliance. They choose violence against mercy. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) illustrate how difficult it is to choose loyalty and compassion over defensive cruelty.

In season two, the last of us is always on how rarity hardens people, pushing them to become something that they could not have recognized once. But season two extends its narrative horizons while shrinking its thematic interests at a good point. Again and again, the series illustrates the exact moment of a character must decide where the line is located. When does a choice refuse someone on a path that he cannot trace? How does this choice trigger a chain of compensation, and is it possible to escape this cycle? Yes, there are still infected. There will always be an infected. But above all when he progresses later in the season, the last of us is less focused on the mechanics of a fungal infection that risks the world and more attentive to the way in which catastrophe obliges people to make inwenable choices.

Like the last part of US, the video game from which it is adapted, season two begins with a time jump of several years, moving to Joel and Ellie integrated into a well defended community and happily managed in Jackson, Colorado. They have food, they have a shelter, they have a community and they are in particular Joel are miserable. Something moved into their previously narrow relationship, so much so that Joel speaks to a therapist of the sadness of his HES. (This is the best indication of the short time that people are needed to readjust themselves safely; now there is room for regular therapy sessions with the local shrink, played by Catherine Ohara.) The Jackson community builds the central characters of the programs more than the previous season, which relied on the guest roles that entered, then peeling off from Joel and Ellies Life. They had time to develop closer relationships, in particular with the brother of Jaels Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the friend Ellies Dina (Isabela Merced) and one of the young leaders of the city, Jesse (Young Mazino). The other major addition to season two, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), is on a revenge mission, determined to destroy the man responsible for the death of his father in the first season. (Inevitably, it's Joel.)

There are many large scary decorations that echo the battle sequences that season one has done so well, with many video devices like advanced enemies, new weapons, breast -up walls to squat and the need to rely on furtive combat on short -term carnage. But infected are now one of the substantive circumstances, not what everyone wakes up on most of them every morning. The central characters no longer work in a world where their conflicts aim to survive the apocalypse; Now, their conflicts are horrible knowledge that your narrowest relationship has betrayed your confidence, or the unwavering desire to inflict an eye punishment, or the choice of common good in relation to individual satisfaction. Abby, Dina and Jesse, all the new additions this season, can be more entirely trained than the secondary characters of the first season, while Ellie in particular becomes the locus for the biggest moral questions. This exerts even more pressure on Ramsey as a interpreter, but they continue to be a remarkably agile magnetic presence in the center of all this.

The show is generally good enough to interpret and reorient themselves around the series of original games, but the last of us, part II, had a certain number of complicated time of time, alternating points of view, flashbacks and simultaneous scenarios, and the television series must make choices on how to take up these challenges. Sometimes it goes quite well, in particular in terms of casting, combat sequences and, in the way the show highlights how difficult it is to exhaust through impossible choices. Due to the way season two divides the matches that change the characters' perspectives, however, some parts of the wider world feel unnecessary and boring under-explored. While the action moves away from Jackson and towards Seattle, Ellie and Dina meet a cult of religious fanatics called the Séaphites, and although they continue to arise throughout the show, season two does not have time to penetrate who they are or what they are trying to accomplish. There is also a militarist organization of Seattle called the WLF which is also under-explored, but the story continues to turn the pieces of its traditions as teasers which never reveal what they tease. The game players will recognize all of this; Anyone who engages with the television show in his own words may be tempted to fall into a Wikipedia hole.

Despite this, and despite some potentially changing eyebrows in the way the game calendar is overhauled for television, season two of the last of us has a lot to recommend. There are problems around the margins: the texture on the surrounding world which does not have enough details, for example, and the introduction of Abby, which does not yet have time to become as rounded and complex as Ellie or Joel. This leads to questions about how this season establishes what is likely to come in the future, while probably Abby and the Séaphites and the world beyond the individual decisions of Ellies become more critical. But at the base, the show is full of the magic and horror of parenting and the difficulty of letting your children become their own people. It is the most visible in the off -competition episode (not a bottle), which approaches the end of the season, when Joel and Ellie have a little time away from the Apocalypse to be simply together. A story of zombies will always involve characters running and screaming for their life that it should. But in season two, the last of us is proof that a story of zombies can be even better and more devastating, more nuanced on our moral and more thoughtful puzzles on the consequences, when no one pulling a flame thrower.

