Banks should cut the British interest rates to at least 4%in May in the midst of tariff confusion | British bank





The British Bank uses the next month's meeting to reduce the interest rate to at least 4% by 4% in response to the financial turmoil created by Donald Trump's trade tariff, according to Charlie Bean.

He believes that an aggressive strategy is needed to combat fallout in Trump's tariffs, which undermined business and consumer trust in the world's stock market.

BEAN, the chief economist of the government's independent predictor, said that the company will delay investment and face consumer spending due to uncertainty over the next few weeks.

He said that until Trump's tariff plan was announced on the day of liberation, he was a long -standing interest rate, but the crazy situation in the United States would have a significant impact on the UK, reducing more interest rates than expected.

Another bank fare set, David Blanchflower, took a long way in recognizing the importance of economic shock, but ThreadneDle Street should hold an emergency meeting before considering the deep reduction in the cost of the next scheduled meeting on May 8th. Said.

As a member of the Bank Monetary Policy Committee, Blancchflower, which campaigned for interest rate hikes before the bank conflict occurred in 2008, urged the bank to quickly move to strengthen trust and prevent economic downturn.

He said he really needed to pay attention to consumer trust.

The price of the financial market is 4.25%in May, 0.25%, and the same size this year is reduced to 3.75%.

OBR predicted that last month, similar world trade disputes will reduce UKS national income by 1%, extending the 12 -month congestion period to another year.

Trump has imposed at least 10%tariffs on imports of all countries trading with the United States, and has made more expenses for a variety of countries, from the EU (20%) to China (34%).

Bean said in an interview with Guardian: not only is a problem of tariffs, but also a great uncertainty created by these behaviors, delaying the purchase and investment decision of business and consumers.

Bean explained why the financial market needed much greater cuts than expected.

But we were talking with agents in the area and they said that the business order fell off the cliff. Obviously it was a very serious situation.

We surprised everyone by reducing 1.5 percentage points. It was huge and needed.

The tariff situation is not the same size, but this is a disagreement and an incident that the bank has to react and respond very strongly.

He said that the threat of financial accidents increased as companies adapted to the impact of trade tariffs.

The collapse of US financial institutions or hedge funds can cause a broader panic by forcing the British bank to intervene when the LDI pension system has a mini budget.

