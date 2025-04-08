American prices create an urgent problem for Germany, says Friedrich Merz





Stay informed of free updates

Simply register for German policy Myft Digest – Delivered directly in your reception box.

The Chancellor of the Germans waiting for Friedrich Merz warned against the dramatic impact of American prices on the world markets and on Germany, in his first comments since US President Donald Trump revealed radical levies against the EU.

The situation on international stocks and bond markets is dramatic and threatens to deteriorate more, he said on Monday. It is therefore more urgent than ever for Germany to restore its international competitiveness as quickly as possible.

The 20% prices on all European exports are presented at a time of acute political and economic challenges for Germany and the risks to erase Merz gains have announced a wave of spending 1TN to stimulate the country's defense industry and aging infrastructure.

European shares fell when the stock markets opened on Monday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index jumping 5.7%, while Germanys Dax fell 6.4%after briefly plunging more than 10%. The FTSE 100 was down 5.1%.

The greatest economy in the euro zone is based on exports to the United States for around 4% of its GDP more than France or Italy. The German economy has been stagnating for three years because it has been struck by higher energy costs, a drop in demand for German products in China and fierce competition from Chinese rivals.

According to an estimate of Cologne Institute for Economic Research, the total economic damage of the German economy over the four-year term could be added to $ 200 billion, leading to a level of GDP which is 1.5 point of lower percentage in 2028. The United States represents a German export.

In the short term, the incoming government will find it difficult to amortize the immediate commercial shock that Deutsche economists have written in a note on Monday, adding that Germany could even deal with a third year of drop in GDP in 2025.

If it was implemented in the United States's full prices would massively damage the German economy and could lead it to a contract this year, said it last week from Munich-based economic research. Some key industries such as the automobile and mechanical engineering are particularly affected, he said.

While the Germans economy is already stagnating, it is possible that American prices push economic growth in Germany below zero, said the president of IFO Clemens Fuest.

Merz, whose conservative block of the CDU / CSU won elections in February, undergoes increasing pressure to conclude complicated talks with the social democrats to form a government. He told Reuters that the impact of American prices should now be at the center of coalition negotiations.

Since the elections, Merz has seen his approval ratings of the parties collapse while the conservative voters will become skeptical, he will be able to make pro-enterprise reforms and tax reductions. Meanwhile, support for the extreme right alternative for Germany (AFD), which emerged as the second parliamentary force of the February vote, increased.

A few days following the victory of the elections, Merz took the unusual measure of the use of the former parliament to adopt a reform of the country's constitutional debt limit to allow an unlimited loan to finance defense expenses.

The reform needed a two -thirds parliamentary majority, which he probably would not have won in the newly elected Bundestag, where AFD and the DIE on the left Linke have gained more than a third of the seats together.

In exchange for its support for defense, the SPD obtained the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion years to modernize the roads, hospitals and aging schools in the country.

The whole that could lead Germany to add an estimated 1 TN to borrow during the next decade has marked a seismic change in fiscal policy for the greatest economy of Europe.

But since then, Merz has been involved in difficult negotiations with SPD on benefits, tax reductions and migration. Merzs alone possible Coalition Partner needs its members to approve the coalition agreement before electing Merz as Chancellor, probably in early May, according to party initiates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/56bd9cee-4cbc-4414-ac0a-f7c87390c860 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos