AI Energy Council to ensure the UKS energy infrastructure for the AI ​​Revolution





NEW AI ENERGY COUNCIL holds its first talk on delivering power to lead the UKS AI ambition. The Technology and Energy Secretariat presby by the first meeting on advancement and AI goals centered on giving growth, jobs and opportunities through the government's change plan. Energy managers such as NESO, EDF, Scottish Power, OFGEM, and National Grid participate in the technical heavyweight Microsoft, Arm, Google and Amazon to share their insights.

Today's inauguration meeting, the co -chairman of the Technology and Energy Secretariat, will see that the members agree with the committee's goal with the main goal of developing the main goals and AIs focusing on the mission of the clean energy superpower, and the efforts to calculate the infrastructure.

The council is also expected to examine advice on clean energy efficiency such as renewable energy and nuclear energy such as nuclear and nuclear energy and sustainability improvement of AI and data center infrastructure (e.g. water). The city council will also take action to safely adopt AI over the UKS energy network itself.

As part of the government's response to the AI ​​opportunities, the Board of Directors will gather experts' insight into the AI ​​opportunity behavior plan as the UK suggests the plan to lead economic growth and convey plans for change.

Concerns about the energy demands needed to supply power to AI data centers are a problem faced by countries around the world. One of the ways that the UK is already increasing to meet this challenge is to focus on the new AI growth area. Representatives of enough energy to supply about 2 million households will help to create a regional job to invest more money in people's pockets by triggering significant private investment from a company that wants to establish a store in the UK.

Peter Kyle said by science, innovation and technical secretary.

The work of AI ENERGYY COUNCIL allows AI to show the power necessary for providing new opportunities in all areas of the country, but it can be done in responsibility and sustainable way.

This requires a wide range of expertise of industry and regulators to dismiss the UKS economic engine and make it suitable for the age of AI. In other words, we can convey growth, the core of the plan for change.

ED Miliband was said by Secretary of Energy Security and Secretary of State.

We are making the UK a superpower, and we are building our own energy, which is necessary to lead economic growth as part of the plan for protecting consumers and companies and plans for change.

AI can play an important role in building a new clean electric era for Korea, and as it unlocks AIS potential, the council will help to secure sustainable scale to benefit the business and community of the UK.

The British government also worked closely with the OFGEM and National Energy System Operators to provide basic reforms to the UKS connection process. In accordance with the final sign of the OFGEM, you can release more than 400 GW in the connection queue. It accelerates important projects for economic growth, such as the provision of a new large AI data center.

Joining a council has 14 organizations, including regulators and companies obtained in the energy and technology sector, and will support work by sharing the insights of experts.

Among these organizations, EDF, OFGEM, NESO (National Energy System Operator), Scottish Power, National Grid, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Chip Designer Arm and Infrastructure Investment Company There is a brookfield.

This collaboration approach, which integrates energy and technology sectors, allows you to participate in the overall speed of energy projects connected to the grid along with the pipelines of a technology company that plans to build a data center throughout the UK.

Alison Kay, vice president of the UK and Ireland of Amazon Web Services (AWS), said:

In Amazon, we tried to meet our customers' future energy demands, and we advanced to the climate pledge to strengthen our operations in more sustainable ways and become Net-Zero Carbon by 2040.

The world's largest renewable energy buyer for five consecutive years, we share the government's goals so that the UK can fully access carbon -free energy to support AI ambitions and lead economic growth.

OFGEM's CEO Jonathan Brearley said:

AI will play more and more important for the energy system to be cleaner, efficient and cost efficiently for consumers.

OFGEM works with other members of the council and the AI ​​implementation allows everyone to feel the benefits of this technology innovation, from customer service to infrastructure planning and operation.

As part of our clean power action plan, the government has set up the infrastructure necessary to connect more clean power to the grid to connect the projects needed in 2030 as much as possible. We will organize the grid connection queue. In other words, important infrastructure, from the housing to the factory, can be connected to the grid, which can unlock billions of investment and grow the economy.

AI Innovators is part of the current time, and AI Innovators, which is strengthened by accelerated planning approval on the ground on the ground, requires a state -of -the -art infrastructure and can approach the power to promote the wave of the next AI opportunity.

Additional information

Participants of the first meeting of the AI ​​Energy Committee include the following representatives.

The OFGEM NESO Energy Network Association's Nuclear Industry Association ScottishPower National Grid EDF Google Microsoft Amazon Web Equinix Brookfield Aria

The city council is scheduled for the next meeting this summer, and the next meeting will meet quarterly.

