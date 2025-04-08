Iran and the United States have prepared for nuclear talks in Oman | New policies





Iran said it would take talks with the United States for its nuclear program, confirming a previous announcement by President Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on social networks late Monday that indirect talks would take place on Saturday. The Iranian state media later reported that Araghchi would meet the American envoy in the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, Oman acting as a mediator.

Earlier, Trump announced the start of direct talks, while maintaining threatening rhetoric suggesting that the United States could attack Iran. Tehran had previously rejected calls to Washingtons for talks.

Had had direct talks with Iran and they started. It will be fine on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we can see what can happen, Trump told journalists at the White House on Monday, alongside the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And I think everyone agrees that making an agreement would be preferable, he added, without providing more details.

Trump also warned that Iran would be in great danger if diplomatic efforts to slow down its nuclear ambitions failed, adding that Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Earlier this month, Trump told NBC News: if they [Iran] Do not materialize an agreement, there will be bombings.

He added that the bombing would be people as they had never seen before.

The announcement of Trumps of direct talks with Tehran would not be in Netanyahus loved because the Israeli leader wanted to bomb Iran for a long time, said Marwan Bishara, main political analyst of Al Jazeeras.

Trump has been wanting a long -term agreement, said Bishara. However, Netanyahu certainly believes that the defenses of the Irans have been weakened by Israeli air strikes in recent years on Iran. And he considers this to be an excellent opportunity, with American support, so that Israel ends Iran.

In reality, Trump does not want to enter a war with Iran when it is in the midst of trade wars with the rest of the world, added Bishara.

Meets devoid of meaning

Trump said last month in a letter to the supreme Irans the leadersayatollah Ali Khameneithat, he hoped there would be negotiations between countries.

During the weekend, Araghchi had described the prospect of direct talks as meaningful.

Tehran, who maintains that he is not looking for a nuclear weapon, rejected Washingtons' push to enter direct negotiations, but previously declared that she was open to indirect diplomacy.

The Iranian media reported on Tuesday that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Omans, Badr Albusaidi, would serve as a mediator in the talks. Oman has long acted as a communication channel between the United States and Iran.

He also played a crucial role in the signing of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers, which has placed strict borders on the nuclear activities of Teheran in exchange for the relief of the sanctions. Trump retired from this agreement in 2018.

Nournews, affiliated with Irans Top Security Organ, described that Trumps says that direct talks have been provided for a psychological operation aimed at influencing national and international public opinion.

China, which organized talks with Iran and Russia on the issue this week, quickly followed Teheran confirmation to urge Washington to show sincerity.

While the country which has unilaterally withdrew from the full Iranian nuclear question and caused the current situation, the United States should demonstrate political sincerity [and] Mutual respect, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian.

Iran affirms that its nuclear activities are only for civil purposes. Israel, the best USS allies in the region, would have an undeclared nuclear arsenal.

Netanyahu calls on the Palestinians to leave Gaza

Speaking alongside Netanyahu, who received an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Gaza, Trump suggested that war in the Palestinian enclave could end soon.

I would like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point that will not be too far away, Trump told journalists in the oval office. However, it did not provide details on how a ceasefire could be reached.

Netanyahu said that Israel was working on a new agreement after the temporary ceasefire in January, which he broke unilaterally in March before triggering more bombing in Gaza and killing hundreds of other Palestinians.

Were determined to take out all the hostages, but also to eliminate the bad tyranny of Hamas in Gaza and to allow the inhabitants of Gaza to freely choose where they want, he said.

The Israeli chief also said that he had discussed Trump what he called the bold vision of the American presidents of Gaza, referring to a controversial proposal for American control of the enclave.

The plan, largely condemned as a plan for ethnic cleaning, has aroused strong criticism internationally.

Luciano Zaccara, assistant professor of the Gulf policy at the University of Qatar, said that the comments had not revealed any change in policy towards Gaza.

The two share the conviction that fewer people in Gaza are better for the United States and Israel, Zaccara told Al Jazeera.

The word ceasefire barely appeared at the press conference, said Zaccara, adding, prevailing on the objective was the main objective, trade deficits and works agreements, including Israel. He did not preach much attention to Gaza as a whole, except when he discussed the expulsion of the Palestinians of their land.

Turning to Syria, Trump positioned himself as a potential mediator between Israel and Turkiye, despite the tensions between Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Any problem you have with Turkey, I think we can solve as long as you are reasonable, Trump told Netanyahu.

I have a very, very good relationship with Turkey and their leader, and I think I can work there. So I hope it will not be a problem. I don’t think it will be a problem, Trump added.

Trump, who described Erdogan as a very intelligent role, congratulated the role of Turkiyes in Syria, referring to the reversal of the Bashar al-Assad leader in December. No one has done in 2,000 years what Turkey has done in Syria, he said.

Israel, which has led many air attacks against Syrian military targets, remains suspicious of the growing influence of Turkiyes in Syria.

Israeli officials fear that a permanent Turkish military presence in Syria limits their operational freedom to attack Syria.

