The girl is the first child born in the uterus in England | British news





The daughter became the first child born in the uterus transplant in England.

Grace Davidson, who was transplanted in 2023, said that the birth of Amy Isabel, the daughter of Amy Isabel, is “the biggest gift we can request.”

A 36 -year -old from London, North London, he received a uterus donated by his sister Amy.

This procedure was first done in the UK, and births will give hope to thousands of women born without the uterus, such as Mayer-Rokitansky-Kurster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome.

Image: Grace and Angus Davidson with the hospital team when Baby Amy was born. PIC: Uterine Transplant British/PA

Amy Isabel was named after her aunt, and the surgeon who helped completing this technology was born on February 27 in London's Queen Charlotte 'S and Chelsea Hospital.

Mrs. Davidson, a nutritionist, said she felt “shock” when she first grabbed her daughter.

“It was hard to believe that she was real. I knew she was us, but it's hard to believe.

“It feels like there is perfection in places that have not been before.”

Image: AMY Purdie Aunt (right) with a happy family. PIC: Uterine Transplant British/PA

Her husband, Angus, 37, said: “The moment we saw her was incredible, both of us collapsed with emotional tears. It is difficult to describe.

“It's been waiting for too long. We've been trying to have a family somehow since we got married, and we've been on this trip for a long time.”

The uterine transplant is on the way to become a procedure for accommodating life.

Tom Clark

Science and technology editor

@t0mclark3

The birth of Amy Isabel is not only the first of the UK, but also an important step toward the uterine transplantation is a established medical procedure.

Ten years ago, the world's first baby was born according to Sweden's uterine transplantation.

And it is not without raising eyebrows in the world of medical ethics.

Not all the uterus transplantation of a living relative or a dead donor is not successful. And not everything is a successful or uncomplicated pregnancy.

But the surgeon after this success of the UK achieved one -on -one. A healthy baby born here in the first uterus transplant.

Amy Isabel joins 50 other babies and children worldwide, now born through uterine transplantation.

And she will not be the end.

Since the first mother of Amy's mother was in 2023, about 100 women in 10 countries have been transplanted in the UK in the UK.

According to a study of 33 uterine transplants in the United States, 74%of the transplantation maintained health after a year, and 80%of them were successful.

But uterine transplantation is unlikely to be “everyday”.

The number of women who are qualified as a functional uterus but have a healthy ovary may be thousands of people, depending on the size of the UK, but they do not meet the strict medical standards necessary to maximize successful transplantation and future birth possibilities.

And not everyone can choose it.

Successful births of the uterus include three main tasks. The first time you received the transplanted uterus is the CEO of Cycles to deliver the baby, and if the winner's mother decides not to have a child anymore, the uterine resection will be eliminated.

Since the uterus transplant is not “life saving,” ethical guidelines must be temporary. The long -term risk of long -term rejection and the drugs needed to prevent it are considered too big after the uterus performs miraculous functions.

Some medical ethics still question the procedure, especially if the baby is seriously born in a dictionary and low weight weight, it is unnecessarily dangerous for both mothers and babies.

However, if the number of healthy babies born through this latest success and the world process, it can change this.

The uterine transplantation is a procedure for giving accommodating life for women who had no hope to have their own baby.

The rare state affects one of 5,000 women

Mrs. Davidson was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser, which is rare in about 1 woman. It means that they have a developed or missing uterus.

However, the ovary is not damaged and still functions to produce eggs and female hormones, allowing pregnancy through the treatment of reproductive power.

Image: Grace with sister Amy (right) and daughter. PIC: Uterine Transplant British/PA

Procedure

Before receiving the donated uterus, Mrs. Davidson and her husband received a reproductive force to make seven frozen embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF) in central London.

Mrs. Davidson had surgery in February 2023 to receive the uterus from his 42 -year -old sister, Amy Purdie, a mother of two girls, 10 and 6 years old.

A few months later, one of the embryos stored was transferred to Mrs. Davidson through IVF.

The baby's weight was 4.5 pounds and was delivered early several weeks to ensure safe hospital -based delivery.

Purdie called the birth of a nephew “the value of every moment.”

More Reading: AI can help pregnancy through patients with more women providing unnecessary treatment –

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:05 August 2023: The tears of the joy of the surgeon for the first uterine transplant in the UK

'We waited a long time for this.'

Professor Richard Smith and ISABEL Quiroga were chief surgeons of WOMB Transplant, and were in the operating theater when AMY was delivered, and my parents chose the intermediate name to honor Quiroga.

A consultant at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, a professor of charity, told Sky News, told Sky News that the consultant's gynecologist at the consultant of the NHS Trust was “amazing.”

The medical staff said: “We waited a long time for this, and we had a lot of tears. Ironically, the scariest day for me was when it was the scariest day for me. [Amy’s] Mom and Dad couldn't believe it with me. “

Quiroga, a consultant surgeon at the Oxford Transplant Center, a part of Oxford University Hospital, told Sky News that “a very complicated procedure,” and “the pressure was enormous when we were transplanted.”

But she said, “It's completely amazing to see all that effort.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/baby-girl-becomes-first-child-in-uk-to-be-born-from-womb-transplant-13343832 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos