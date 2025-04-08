Iran says the United States is talking about “indirect”, refuting TrumpExBulletin





The Iranian supreme chief, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, acts at the crowd in Tehran, Iran, March 31. Iranian supreme leader's office / AP hide legend

Like Aviv, Israel Iran says that he will have indirect talks with the United States this weekend in Oman, opening a possible path to diplomacy on Iran's nuclear program, but revealing a potential point of collision on the negotiation format.

President Trump said on Monday: “We have direct talks with Iran.” Speaking in the oval office next to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said that the United States and Iran would have “a very large meeting” on Saturday at “almost the highest level”. He did not say where, nor who would participate.

Overnight, the Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said on social networks: “Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for high-level indirect talks.”

During Trump's first term, he retired from the 2015 nuclear agreement with IRA negotiated by former President Barack Obama and signed by several world powers. As part of this agreement, Iran has agreed limits and inspections on the development of its nusque in exchange for economic sanctions. When Trump retired from the 2018 agreement, the United States has imposed difficult sanctions and what Trump called “maximum pressure” on the country.

An annual American intelligence report made public last month said: “We continue to assess Iran does not build a nuclear weapon”.

This year, Iranian leaders rejected Trump's offers to engage in direct negotiations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian cited the “violations of the American promises” and said that “they must prove that they can strengthen confidence”. An assistant to the supreme chief of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran was open to indirect talks.

Speaking on Monday, Trump said: “We are dealing with them directly and perhaps an agreement will be concluded”. But he warned: “If the talks do not succeed with Iran, I think Iran will be in great danger.”

Writing on X of the day overnight, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the indirect dialogue on Saturday would be “as much an opportunity as a test. The ball is in the American courtyard”.

