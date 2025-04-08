



Professor Richard Smith, a gynecologist and surgeon of the Imperial College Healthcare, who leads the long -term search team, has been studying the uterine transplantation for more than 20 years.

He says his team was thrilled with the birth of Amy.

“I often don't speak, but when the baby came out, I had no words -that day had a lot of tears in the theater.

Professor Smith said, “Everything is amazing and incredibly touching.

He said that Amy's birth would give hope that 15,000 women in the Harbor of England were born without a womb and without the uterus.

Smith led a charity called WOMB Transplant UK and paid NHS costs for Grace's transplantation. All medical staff gave me free time.

He said that about 10 BBC women have storage embryos or are being treated for reproductive power. He said that each transplant costs about 30,000 people and there are enough funds for charity.

The surgeon has been approved to perform 15 uterine transplants as part of the clinical trial, and five are living donors and 10. So far, the details of the three women who have been uterus from the dead donor agency have not been disclosed. NHS blood, transplantation, and external agreements for the BBC are pursued by their families for such rare donations.

Baby Amy's father, Angus, said that he and Grace would not be grateful enough for his sister's sister to be a parent. Angus was “absolutely blind” that could nominate Amy after his aunt's name.

The middle name of the baby is Isabel after the surgeon who led the uterine transplant team.

For Grace, having a baby with Amy has brought her closer to her.

“It was very difficult for her to do so for me,” she said.

