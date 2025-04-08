



The first birth of the UK after the transplantation of the uterus

For the first time in England, a woman gave birth after the uterus. New Mother Grace and Father Angus nominated Aimy Isabelle along with ISABEL Quiroga Miss, who jointly donated the uterus with his sister AMY. Grace and Baby Girl Amy is very well following the cesarean incision at the Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in London in February 2025.

This pleasant moment is a cooperative team led by a consultant gynecologist and a surgeon Richard Smith, and ISABEL Quiroga, a consultant transplant and endocrine surgeon, follows pioneering research and innovation for 10 years.

Grace, 36 years old and living in southern England, was born without a functioning womb, which means that he cannot have his own baby. This changed in early 2023, when her sister Amy donated her uterus as part of a donor program for uterine transplantation, and became the first woman to receive the uterus in England.

The program includes five transplant operations with the approval of the human organizational authorities, with the British of Charity U's Transplant. The program is led by Oxford University Hospital (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Lister Hospital, a part of HCA Healthcare UK. The team also supported grace through pregnancy and birth.

As reported by BJOG in 2023, the International Gynecology and Gynecology Journal was held at the Oxford Transplant Center, part of OUH's Churchill Hospital. Grace later received IVF treatment from London's HCA UK's listering clinic. She was closely monitored at Churchill Hospital and Queen Charlotte 'S and Chelsea Hospital, which is run by the Imperial College Healthcare and Baby Amy was born.

One of the 5,000 women in the UK is born without a surviving uterus and cannot be pregnant with their children. Many other women lose their uterus as a result of cancer or other medical conditions. There have been more than 100 uterine transplants worldwide and more than 50 healthy babies have been born. The first successful uterine transplant was carried out in Sweden in 2013.

The new mother, Grace, said: “We have received the greatest gifts we can ask, but we know very well that it is only a dream to have a baby for many couples who have gone before us, and we can provide additional options to women who can go forward, or that they can't have their own children. I hope. ”

Grace's younger sister Amy said: “It is a privilege to present something that I have done for granted. It was an absolute joy to see Grace and Angus becoming a parent.

Professor Richard Smith jointly sentenced the British Living Donor Program. He is a consultant gynecologist of the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, a consultant gynecologist of the Imperial College London, and the founder and chairman of the charity uterine transplant. He said: “It is a great privilege to participate in Grace's journey. We are pleased to make the entire team happy with the Grace and her family with baby Amy forever, thank you forever to AMY, thank you forever for believing in us, donating her uterus and giving this opportunity to your sister.

“This is the pinnacle of more than 25 years of research through a lot of talented people who work with our charity Warms transplant, and the contribution of hospitals and organizations. Thank you for including it.

“Our charity funding program is still in the early stages. But we hope that we can help more women who can now pregnant or carry their babies in the near future.”

The MISS ISABEL Quiroga, which jointly introduces the UK living donor program, is an Oxford University Hospital (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust Oxford Transplantation Center for long -term search and endocrine surgeon and clinician. She said: “I was honored and humble to find out that Isabel had received Isabel in her mid -name, and because we were able to participate in this program for the first time in England, we helped us to share Grace's journey and family's journey and achieve our baby's wishes to be born. More importantly was absolute privilege.

“Transplantation is generally done to save life. Through this transplant, we were able to improve life and now create life. This is a procedure that gives hope to many women who have no functional uterus who think they cannot be pregnant.”

Professor YAU Thum, an IVF expert at London, London, part of HCA Healthcare UK, said: “I'm very happy to achieve my first birth in the UK.

Nicolette Harrison, a regulatory director of human organizational authorities, said: “This is a good news for the family.In the living donation regulation, the role of human organizational authorities is to be prepared and there is no threatening, coercion or compensation.In 2024, we improve the lives of 1105 years. It helps.

Derek Manas, the head of NHS blood and transplant medical care for organ donation and transplantation, said: “We want to congratulate your parents and wish your mother and baby well. I want to.

British midwives, Kate Brintworth, said: “I am very happy that Grace, Angus and the whole family can welcome Amy's miracles to the world. It is the hope that in this England, hope will be brought to many women.

Professor Tim Orchard, the chief executive of IMPERIAL COLLEGE Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “This is the result of years of research and cooperation led by Professor Richard Smith, and all trusted employees who contributed to the program and Queen Challte 's and Congratulations to all people, including Challte's and all the trust teams that contributed to her daughter.

Amy's birth has followed more than 25 years of uterine transplantation in the UK, which has already developed several different surgery procedures. This includes the development of the abdominal radical organs, which enable thousands of women with early cervical cancer, and the modified strasman procedures and other conditions used to preserve the reproductive potential of a woman with placenta tumors.

Additional information about uterine donation

WOMB Transplant UK is a registered charity that raises and manages public donations to pay NHS for transplant operation costs with other research costs. The charity supports the two programs.

Live donor program for 5 transplants. Each donation is approved by the human organizational authorities, and all donors are expected to be the relatives of the patient. The health research authorities have approved the dead donor research program, which includes 10 transplants. The dead uterine donation is carried out only after a special additional request to the family for this research program. Dead donations to all new types of transplantation, such as limbs and uterine transplants, are not carried out through the long -term donor registration or consent ('OPT OUT') system.

