Canada warns that residents have moved to us that managers can search for phones

The Canadian government has warned residents that they should “expect a meticulous examination” at the border when they enter the United States, and this includes the abandonment of passwords to allow research on their phones and other electronic devices.

The Canadian travel opinion, updated on Friday, is one of the last examples of increasing mistrust and embittered relations between neighbors and American allies, President Donald Trump, focuses on the tightening of immigration policy.

In addition, Trump triggered what many characterized as a world “trade war”.

Trump said he was planning to use “economic strength” to annex Canada, making it a state. He lowered the former Canadian Prime Minister, calling the Prime Minister then Canadian Justin Trudeau “Governor” and claiming “that we don't need” their cars, wood, oil or gas.

Meanwhile, Canadians have hooked the “star banner” during sporting events and boycotting American goods and services, while stimulating sales of national manufactured brands.

It was not immediately clear how increased border control would affect Canadians who go to the United States to buy or dinner, or the 5,000 estimated Canadians who cross the border to work daily in Detroit.

In February, Trudeau urged Canadians to go to the national level, and the US Travel Association stressed that Canada is the main source of international visitors to the United States.

In 2024, the association said, there were 20.4 million visits, generating $ 20.5 billion in spending. A 10% reduction in Canadian trips could mean $ 2.1 billion in lost spending and 14,000 lost American jobs.

In addition, on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal published a title declaring “the first victim of Trumps Trade War: Michigans Economy” and described the “beginning of an assault that could make a hole in the economy of the States”.

The Canadian Travel Alert followed the denial of Afrench Scientistinto the United States, which was heading for Houston for a conference. Immigration agents searched the scientist's phone, finding messages that, according to the French government, criticized the Trump administration.

The Ministry of Internal Security, however, gave a different reason for denial, saying that the scientist had confidential information on his phone from LOS Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico.

In addition to Canada, other France nations, Germany and the United Kingdom have issued similar opinions.

A French official went so far this year to suggest that the United States should return the statue of freedom, a gift from France. The monument was known to guide immigrants to Ellis Island nearby in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Canadian opinion has finally urged citizens to “comply with and present themselves in all interactions with the border authorities” and “if you refuse entry, you may be detained while waiting for deportation”.

The opinion declared that “each country or territory decides which can enter or exit through its borders” and that “individual border agents often have a significant discretionary power in taking these determinations”.

Some Canadian lawyers would have advised Canadians to consider traveling with a so-called “burner phone”, an additional low-cost phone and leave their ordinary phone and other home devices.

The opinion also said, noting inconsistent declarations of the Trump administration on various subjects, that, even if it offered current advice, American policy could “change at any time”.

The opinion said that the information contained came directly from the American authorities.

The Canadian government has warned its citizens that “if you do not meet the requirements of entry or exit for the United States”, the “Government of Canada cannot intervene on your behalf”.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or [email protected].

