Wharton claims the only possession of First in New Us News MBA ranking MBA





After sharing the first place with the Graduate School of Business of Stanford last year, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania claimed the only possession of the first in the MBA ranking of News MBA 2025 published today (April 8). Stanford has slipped into equality with the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, followed by Chicago Booth and MIT Sloan.

Kellogg has not only increased a place in the MBA ranking full time; He also obtained first place in the US part -time MBA ranking with Chicago Booth and Berkeley Haas.

The full-time MBA of the Harvard Business School in Langui in sixth place, the same place it occupied last year, but this time, it must share this post with the Tuck School of Business of Dartmouth and the Stern School of Business of New York University. The arrival of the TOP 10 classification of MBA of this year is the n ° 9 Columbia Business School and the management school n ° 10 of the University of Yale.

Among the 25 main MBA programs, the biggest movements were taken by the Fisher School of Business of Ohio State University, up seven places, to rank 24th and the Foster School of Business from the University of Washington, winning five places to rank 22nd. The Marshall School of the University of Southern California fell six places to place 24th, while the Kenan-Flagler business school from the University of North Carolina lost eight places to land outside the top 25 in 28th place.

US News MBA Class: A love / hatred relationship

Although the deans of business schools have long had a love / hatred relationship with rankings, they recognize that the annual list of the best of the best full -time MBA programs is the most influential to shape the perception of a reputation for schools. A new investigation of the deans of Poets & Quants, in collaboration with the Herbert College of Business in Miami, revealed that three deans out of the four believe that the US News MBA ranking is the most critical to have the impact of school quality attitudes – more than three times as influential as the Financial Times.

When you deepen the ranking, the ups and downs become much more dramatic. The Kogod School of Business of the American University has zoomed in 27 places to rank 58th, while the College of Business of the University of Arkansas Walton has climbed in 24 places to place 50th. The largest drop among the 100 best took place on the Indianapolis MBA MBA program at the University of Indiana, falling 29 places to rank 100th in equality with Loyola Marymount University which dropped 24 places.

Twenty-two schools have experienced two-digit changes in this year's ranking. These spectacular changes highlight the limits of the US News MBA ranking in the evaluation of institutions with smaller cohort sizes, where slight changes from year to year can have a disproportionate impact on a school classification. Coherent volatility raises legitimate questions about the credibility of the classification.

The ten best MBA programs in the US News 2024 ranking

Of course, where an MBA program finds itself on this list depends entirely on the metrics that the new American people gather to classify a school. If the new Americans included a metric on the yield, the percentage of accepted candidates who are registered, the size of the endowment of a school and the amount of the assistance on the grant given to the students of the MBA, Harvard would not rank sixth on the list. Indeed, no business school in the world has such an important endowment as the Harvard Business School and the size of endowment has an impact on the quality of the faculty, staff and students that a school can recruit. Only Stanford competes with HBS on performance, and no school provides any more students' scholarships than Harvard. Some 85% of candidates accepted by HBS frequent school against 80% of Stanford; The HBS endowment reached $ 5.4 billion last year and the school channeled $ 53 million in the MBA students.

What is measured by American news is another matter. Half of the ranking is based on placement and departure salary. Us News is gaining weight of 7% on investment in graduation and 13% on the employment rate three months after obtaining the diploma. Some 20% of the ranking is simply based on the average departure salary and the bonus of the last additional 10% financing class is based on the average salary of seven professions ranging from the advice to operations / logistics.

This is where the Harvard Business School took rivals. The starting salary for Harvard Mbas is now nearly $ 13,500 below the Stanford MBA graduates who earn the most at $ 206,955 against Harvard $ 193,505. The employment rates for Harvard MBA were among the worst for any MBA program greater than 78.4% three months after graduation, more than a dozen percentage points below Dartmouth Tuck which was 90.7% last year, the best of the first ten. The undergraduate mid -first cycle average for Harvard of 3.7 was a touch below Stanford and Kellogg, both at 3.8.

The remaining half is based on the selectivity of students and surveys intended to grasp the prospects of university peers and business recruiters. Us News attributes a weight of 13% on the GMAT and GRI scores of the inbound class, some 10% are set up on the first cycle GPA of the new cohort, and finally 2% are granted to the acceptance rate of a school. Surveys sent to deans and program directors have a weight of 12.5%, while another survey to recruiters is also weighted 12.5%.

