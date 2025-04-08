



Vice-admiral Shoshana Chatfield, a senior NATO military official, was dismissed while the Trump administration continues its general removal of senior uniform officers, according to several American and European officials.

It is not known whether the dismissal was born from the Pentagon or the White House, which withdrawn several national security officials last week, including General Timothy Haugh, the head of the NSA and the Cyber ​​Command after President Donald Trump met the far -right activist Laura Loomer.

Loomer later took the credit of the dismissal of HAGHS in an article on the social media platform X.

Chatfield was representative of the Americas in the NATO military committee, the Alliances group of senior officials in uniform. The body advises Natos two highest military leaders and helps guide the long -term strategy.

Brig. General Sean Flynn, the assistant representative, will serve on an actor base until a successor is appointed, said that an American official, like others, has made it possible to speak in the background to discuss the deletion.

Chatfield was previously the first woman to direct the US Naval War College from Newport, Rhode Island. Her mandate there made her a target of conservative defense groups, one of whom said that she was too concerned about diversity, equity and inclusion, or Dei, in a letter of December to the defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Pentagon did not answer questions about the reasons why Chatfield was dismissed, who made the decision and if other officers were affected. Reuters first pointed out cat cats.

During its first months, the Trump administration supervised the rapid withdrawal of officers at the top of the American army, including the president of the joint staff heads, General CQ Brown, head of naval operations of friendship Lisa, and vice-chief of the air forces, General Jim Slife.

Until now, dismissals have caused public criticisms of most Democrats at the Congress, although the legislators of the two parties called Browns unhappy last week during a confirmation hearing for the retirement general Dan Caine, Trumps chosen for the president of the joint staff chiefs.

The dismissal of a senior NATO official concerned several European defense officials, who worried America, he withdrew from his role in the Alliance. General Christopher Cavoli, head of the European command and supreme commander ally-Europe, is expected to retire this summer.

Noah Robertson is the Pentagon journalist at Defense News. He previously covered the national security of the Monitor Science Christian. He holds a baccalaureate in English and the government of the college of William & Mary in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

