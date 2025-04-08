Trump tariffs can interfere with medicines in the UK | Political news





Donald Trump's tariffs can interfere with the supply of medicines in the UK, the Minister of Health has warned.

Wes Streeting said that after the US president refused to retreat from punishment policy despite the confusion of the market, the government said, “We are constantly acting and acting.”

So far, President Trump has a series of tariffs on the world's serious tariffs on the world, including 10%of all countries' income and 25 percent of all cars imported to the United States.

His actions, along with the British benchmark stock market index FTSE 100, feared the global trade war, and witnessed a slight increase after three days of steep losses this morning.

Mutual tariffs have not yet included pharmaceutical products, but there is concern that this can change in the near future.

In an interview with Wilfed Frost at Sky News breakfast, he said he saw a 10% tax on income from all countries before the US president's tariff agenda relocated. “There is an internationally drug production and supply problem,” he said.

“We are constantly seeing this situation, bringing medicines, being soluble, and how the drugs are distributed, and we are trying to show some flexibility to handle the tribe.”

“But pharmaceuticals, manufacturing parts, or the ability for business in this country to benefit, this is extremely intense.”

According to the announcement that the government has recruited more than 1,500 new GPs since October 1, Street said that President Trump's action was “unprecedented in terms of global trade.”

“As in terms of pharmaceuticals, many factors are working,” he said.

“There was a challenge regarding the challenge in terms of manufacturing and distribution, and when the tariff begins, it is another layer of the challenge, but this situation is very closely observed.

“We work every day to supply the medicine for this country.”

Keir Starmer tried to secure an exemption from Trump's punishment tariffs.

Last week, however, the UK faced 10% tariffs on all income and 25% of tariffs for all cars imported to the United States.

The latter tariff can be particularly damaged by the UK because of the fact that the United States is the largest single market in the automotive sector in 2023.

On Monday, the prime minister announced that it would alleviate the rules for electric vehicles to alleviate the worst impact of US tariffs.

The 2030 is a ban on new gasoline and diesel car sales, but the regulations on the manufacturing goals of electric vehicles and vans will be changed to help the company during the shift.

Luxury supercar companies like Aston Martin and Mclaren can still continue to produce gasoline cars beyond 2030, while gasoline and diesel vans can be sold with hybrid and plug -in hybrid cars by 2035.

