Meet Amy Isabel, the first baby born in England in the uterus transplant.

As the ITV news reporter Martha Fairie explained, his daughter created history as the first child born in the uterus transplant.

Grace Davidson, a 36 -year -old Grace Davidson from North London, who was born without an executable uterus, was transplanted from his sister, Amy, in 2023, in the first UK's first uterine transplant.

In February, she gave birth to a baby Amy Isabel named after her aunt.

Mrs. Davidson and her husband Angus (37 years old) are so happy to arrive.

“We have received the greatest gift we can request.” “We have a tremendous joy that we can experience everything.”

Baby Amy was born on February 27 in London's Queen Charlottes and Chelsea Hospital.

Her arrival gives thousands of women born without the uterus, giving the womb or the hopes that the uterus or the womb does not work.

Davidson said he was very special when his daughter arrived and added that she was full of “love” and “joy” when she was born.

Grace and Angus Davidson (Front) with the hospital team when the birth of Baby Amy Isabel Davidson. Credit: Uterine Transplant British/PA Wire

“I was intended to have a family somehow since I got married, and we traveled for a long time.

After waiting for a long time, it is that it pulls your head to this is the moment you meet your daughter. “

Mrs. Davidson was diagnosed in a state called Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuser-Hauser (MRKH), a developed or missing uterus at the age of 19.

When she received the news, she felt “paralysis” and explained, “It's hard to handle it.”

“It's hard to know how it will affect you,” she said. I already know that I want to be a mother. There was no question, so I was honestly devastated.

I just felt a great sorrow for me.

Mrs. Davidson learned about the uterine transplantation of a consultant who diagnosed her. The procedure was in the research stage at the time, but I heard that she could be available for the rest of her life.

Amy Ferdie

Her condition meant that her ovary was still not damaged and could produce eggs and female hormones.

Before receiving the donated uterus, Mrs. Davidson and her husband were treated for reproductive power to make seven embryos frozen for IVF in the center of London.

She had surgery in February 2023, and she was wombed by her sister Amy Purdie (42 years old) from the mother of two girls aged 10 and 6.

A few months later, one of the embryos stored was transferred to Mrs. Davidson through IVF.

The senior surgeon of the uterus transplant is the clinical director of Charity Womb Transplant UK, a professor of Richard Smith, and the consultant gynecologist of the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust It was an Isabel Quiroga of the center consultant surgeon.

Smith said that when Amy was delivered, he shed a lot of tears after 26 years of research.

When Amy was delivered, the two clinics were in the operation theater, and the parents chose the intermediate name to honor the quiroga.

Professor Smith said ITV news was overcome by emotions when Grace had a baby. He said, “I shed a lot of tears.”

“So this was a 26 -year trip. Giant joy, a lot of tears shed, and many relief, fantastic and wonderful.

“I often say that there is no words and say no words. I had no words. In fact, it was almost unbelief that we finally arrived at this amazing place, and this lovely little baby came out and she cried very quickly.

He said that there is anxiety that is experiencing pregnancy because the uterus does not have nerve supply.

He said that women who entered Smith's surgery could not have their children.

“That's what we did.”

Quiroga said,

To Quiroga Miss, she said: “It was a fantastic moment to see the baby's face. It was full of joy and excitement.”

She asked her about her name for her honor.

“I wanted them to name her after the donor, Amy's aunt and donor, but when I heard my name as an intermediate name, I was not completely speaking, I was very proud and accepted by their recognition of the team's efforts.”

She added: “Transplantation saves life, but what we are doing is to create life through what we're doing. So it's really magnificent. I lost my way by saying how emotionally this project was about me and my whole team.”

WOMB Transplant UK performed four uterus transplants for the first time in Mrs. Davidson in the UK and three women who were wombed by the dead donor.

There is enough money for two additional operations and a fundraising for more work.

Professor Smith said: “This is what we see as the beginning of something we hope.”

“And we hope to give hope to hundreds of other women who can be the right procedure. Not right for everyone, but right for some.”

British midwives, Kate Brintworth, added the NHS role in delivery and added: I am so happy that Grace, Angus and their family can welcome Amy's miracles to the world.

