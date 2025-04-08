The rally in American actions evaporates while the White House doubles on the prices of China





New York CNN –

What was a massive rally at Wall Street turned into another considerable decline.

The cheap actions and the hope of signs of commercial negotiation brought the markets on Tuesday morning, but this rescue rally evaporated while the White House said it would preserve huge prices on China.

American stocks firmly tumbled into the red in the afternoon. The DOW dropped by 320 points, or 0.84%. The wider S&P 500 fell by 1.57%. The Nasdaq Composite, heavy with technology, slipped by 2.15%.

The S&P 500 has closed at its lowest level in almost a year. The Dow and the Nasdaq have both closed their lowest level since January 2024.

The markets fell because President Donald Trump is expected to impose an additional 84% in the samples of all Chinese imports on Wednesday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday. This will mean that all goods in the country are subject to a rate of at least 104%.

The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ, which had increased up to 4% and 4.5%, respectively, Tuesday morning, tumbled at noon while Leavitt spoke to journalists. The loss for the DOW comes after the first order index increased by 3.85% on Tuesday morning.

At its lowest point of the day, the S&P 500 briefly plunged into the bear market territory (down 20% compared to its record in February) before retreating and closing 18.9% of this peak. It is the second consecutive day that the S&P 500 flirted with the bears territory.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq, firmly on a lower market since Friday, ended 24.3% compared to its record in December. The DOW closed 16.4% compared to its record in December.

Were not yet out of the woods, and therefore this kind of thing, said Thomas Martin, principal portfolio director at Globalt Investments.

Wall Streets Fear Gauge, the VIX index, increased on Tuesday after having drawn up the historic levels the last two sessions, reflecting tremors among traders. Extreme fear was the feeling that driving markets, according to the CNNS Fear and Greed index.

After the markets plunged in the last three negotiation sessions, Wall Street investors were looking for an excuse to catch their breath before climbing the prices scheduled at midnight, but the heavy prices on China recalled that the stay can be ephemeral.

In recent days, equity prices have been absolutely hammered while Wall Street feared that Trumps' pricing policy is plunging American and global savings into recession. After three days of market carnage, investors seemed to look for purchasing opportunities.

A measure of the price / benefit ratio of S&P 500 companies closed below 17 Monday historically cheap, giving investors a chance to collect actions which, according to them, could be followed.

It is a very normal action of very technical nature after a shock period, said Truists Keith Lerner. The market is extremely occurred and the markets do not move linearly.

Lerner noted that the rebounds of the historic market tend to be grouped with massive decreases, because investors with Fomo fear that they may miss a rally.

In a period of uncertainty, each bit of new information is overexrapoli, which leads to leaks wider than normal, added Lerner.

This explains why a few false news on Monday that Trump was considering a price break immediately hit by the White House sent temporarily increasing stocks. This gave the markets a taste of what could happen if some nations were starting to progress in the negotiation of the lower rates.

Yesterday, market players saw how the suspicion of good news in this case, it was chatted on a break in the rates of the Liberation Day could rally the markets by whole percentage points very quickly, Michael Block told investors. Even if it turned out that it was smoke, traders are now ready for fire, that is to say real news.

Investors were at the forefront of the White House updates which could point out that Trump is negotiating his trade policy.

The director of the National Council of the White House, Kevin Hassett, said on Tuesday on Fox News that the administration manages a massive number of requests for negotiations of nations and that Trump gives priority to two of our nearest allies and business partners, Japan and South Korea.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted on social networks that he had had a big call with the acting president of South Korea. Trump on Monday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who will send a team to visit Washington to negotiate a trade agreement.

(Traders) Put a look at all the corner in search of the slightest puff of a trade agreement or a movement on the price front, said Jamie Cox, Managing Director of Harris Financial Group. The market is rolled up for a typing rally.

Through the Atlantic, the executive branch of European unions said that the block was ready to negotiate with the United States to buy more of its liquefied natural gas. This is a response to a grievance has raised Trump, who said the EU had to buy around $ 350 billion in American LNG to compensate for the United States deficit in trade in goods with the block.

The US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday at a routine hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that the administration was in talks with around fifty countries and that they are trying to fight certain measures not linked to the rate, such as the regulations of foreign countries that hinder US exports.

Greer reaffirmed that winning the massive reciprocal prices will take effect on Wednesday.

We will have the plan of the presidents to enter into force and we associate this with immediate negotiations with our partners, he said.

The markets tried to bounce back on Tuesday before slipping. It is a reminder that there will be no guarantee that stocks will remain dynamic.

After having imposed 10% prices through 10% on almost all products that arrive in the United States on Saturday, the Trump administration should impose much more steep levies even on dozens of countries. These prices, which Trump called reciprocal, although they are not such, represent up to 50% for a handful of countries.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that the country would fight until the end of the trade war and would continue to resist Trump.

The climbing of the trade war between the two biggest economies turns into a high chicken game. China has crushed the agreements that Trump wants, including an American company taking control of the ports on both sides of the Panama Canal and an agreement to sell Tiktok to an American company. The economies of the two countries are said to be injured in a trade war and given the massive commercial imbalance with the United States, China could very well be worse.

Thus, investors who hope for an agreement could obtain one. And if they do not do so, a harmful trade war could bring down savings and markets with them.

Any escalation of the trade war would probably lead to an American and world recession this year, several banks of Wall Street said in last week, including Goldman Sachs and Jpmorgan Chase. This could continue to demand stock demand.

Although the current rebound could be short -lived, some in the Trump administration already declared victory.

He finds the bottom now. He finds the bottom now, Trumps, the best sales advisor Peter Navarro, said the market on Monday evening on Fox News. This will move and it will be S&P 500 companies that are the first to produce here. These are those who will lead to recovery. And it will happen. Dow 50,000. I guarantee it and I do not guarantee any recession.

Navarros’s optimism was not equal to the CEO of Jpmorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, who warned in his annual letter to shareholders on Monday that prices prevail, slow the world economy and weaken the upright Americas in the world by tearing its alliances. Even some of the Trumps allies, including Elon Musk and Bill Ackman, recently warned that prices are bad policy that was based on an extremely imperfect logic.

