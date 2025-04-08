I was right about the influence of British stocks in tariff news. The next thing I think is:





Last week, I wrote why I thought the announcement of 'Day of Liberation' would affect British investors. The news was related to the United States and was associated with tariffs from the world, but I thought that British stocks could be greatly affected.

Since then, the main movement of the FTSE 100 has decreased, and it is clear that this is clear. So here I have something happening now.

There is nothing positive now

FTSE 100 fell 11% last week. That's why many companies in Jisu are huge multinational businesses around the world. Therefore, many people are affected by tariffs. In the AJ BELL analysis of Bloomberg data, ASHTEAD Group is one of the most difficult popularity of 92%in the United States and 90%of its facilities. However, 20 companies with more than 20% of the facilities in the United States are in the index.

I see the market falling in the short term unless we are in a meaningful competition for tariffs or support measures. Regarding the UK measures, this may include a trade contract with a central bank governor, promising to support or removing tariffs. Globally, Trump's change of investigation will definitely help investors with optimism.

But if there are no more retaliation tariffs imposed by other countries, I'm struggling to see why stocks will not continue in the next few weeks. Of course, I do not suggest that the market continues to defeat at the same speed as the last few days. Volatility and sales speed should be slightly slow. When the dust is fixed, I plan to plan a discount hunting.

Create my list

One stock in my surveillance list for the next few weeks is Rightmove (LSE: RMV). The online real estate portal decreased 8% last week. Last year, it still increased 17%.

The rapid drop in last week is partially justified. The economic uncertainty created by tariff presentations can mean that some people don't feel comfortable living in real estate. As a result, this can reduce the site traffic of RightMove. If you affect the knock, some advertisers can lower expenditures and allow real estate brokers to cut some lists. This is dangerous in the future.

But I don't think this is a long -term problem. The UK was relatively hurt in tariffs. It is still one of the few countries that are still actively pursuing trade transactions. In addition, if the British Bank Commission feels the need to support the financial market by cutting interest rates, this will be a good thing for Rightmove.

The basic rate is low, so mortgage interest rates should be reduced. This allows people to ride a real estate ladder, so the demand of websites increases.

Given the crazy feelings in the market now, I will monitor more short -term pain in stocks. But I try to deploy cash before the end of the month.

