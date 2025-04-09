The UK creates a murder prediction tool to identify those who are most likely to kill | crime





The British government is developing a murder forecasting program, hoping that it can identify those who are likely to be the most likely to be a murderer using personal data of people known to the authorities.

Researchers try to identify those who are at risk of serious violence crimes, so they are used to use algorithms to analyze the information of thousands of people, including crime victims.

The system was originally called a murder case forecasting project, but its name was changed to data sharing to improve risk assessment. The Ministry of Justice hopes that the project will help to increase public safety, but the activists called them cold and dystopia.

The existence of this project was found by the pressure group StateWatch, and some work was found in the document obtained by the free request of information.

StateWatch says that the data of those who are not convicted of criminal offenses will be used as part of the project, including personal information about self -harm and details related to domestic violence. Officials were used in data for those who strongly rejected them and were convicted of at least one crime.

The government says that this project is for research only at this stage, but the activists argue that the data used will build a prejudice against the prediction of minorities and the poor.

The MOJ said the system will review the characteristics of criminals that increase the risk of murder and explore alternative and innovative data science and technology for murder risk assessments.

The project will provide evidence of the improvement of the risk assessment of serious crimes and ultimately contribute to protecting the public through better analysis.

When Rishi Sunak exercises power, this project, commissioned by the Prime Minister's office, uses data on crimes of various official sources, including the data from the Greater Mancester Police.

Types of processed information include the number of names, date of birth, gender and ethnicity and the number of people in the police -state computer.

StateWatchs argues that the data of those who went to the police to ask for help with innocent people are based on some of the data sharing contracts between MOJ and GMP.

Sections shown: The type of personal data that the government and the police will share is a variety of criminal convictions, but the age of the first victim, including domestic violence, and the age when a person first contacts the police.

It should also be shared and listed in personal data of special categories. Health markers are expected to have important predictions such as data such as mental health, addiction, suicide and vulnerability, and data related to self -harm.

Sofia Lyall, a researcher at StateWatch, said:

Studies show that the algorithm system for crime prediction is essentially defective.

The latest models, using the data from institutional racial discrimination police and headquarters, will strengthen and expand structural discrimination that supports the criminal legal system.

Like other types of other systems, it will be coded with prejudice against racial and low -income communities. Building an automatic tool that can profile people as a violent criminal is a serious mistake, and using sensitive data on mental health, addiction and disability is very disturbing and surprising.

The Ministry of Justice said: this project is only done for research purposes. Designed using existing data for HM prisons, protection observations and police who were convicted, it helps people who are probably probably the risk of serious violence. The report is of course posted.

Officials say prison and protection observation services are already using risk assessment tools, and the project will confirm that it will improve risk assessment by adding new data sources from police and custody data.

