The United States expected a great year of travel, but angry visitors in Trump are heading elsewhere





Olja Ivanic is looking forward to welcoming certain cousins ​​from Sweden to her Denver house in June. Ivanic and the four travelers planned to hike in Colorado, then visit Los Angeles and San Francisco.

But President Donald Trump reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a February meeting in the White House. Ivanics four parents immediately canceled their planned trip and decided to spend a vacation in Europe instead.

The way (Trump) treated a Democratic president who in a war was beyond their understandable, said Ivanic, who is the American CEO of the health startup based in Austria Longevity Labs.

Tourists take photos with Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Friday April 4, 2025. (AP photo / Jae C. Hong)

The American tourism industry expected 2025 to be another happy new year in terms of foreign travelers. The number of international visitors to the United States jumped in 2024, and certain predicted forecasts from the arrivals from abroad this year would reach pre-cook levels.

But three months after the start of the year, international arrivals drop. Angry by the prices and the rhetoric of Trumps, and alarmed by reports of arrest of tourists on the border, certain citizens of other countries remain far from the United States and choose to travel elsewhere.

The National Travel and Tourism Office of Federal Governments published preliminary figures on Tuesday showing that visits to the United States abroad dropped 11.6% in March compared to the same month of last year. The figures did not include the arrivals of Canada, which should report tourist data later this week, or land passages from Mexico. But plane trips from Mexico fell 23%.

A street artist disguised in Spider Man walks along the Hollywood Walk of Fame after the star of Donald Trump and Trump Merchandise in Los Angeles, Friday April 4, 2025. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

For the January-March period, 7.1 million visitors entered the United States abroad, 3.3% less than during the first three months of 2024.

The tourism forecasting company Tourism Economics, which recently planned for December, the United States would have almost 9% of international arrivals this year, revised its annual prospects last week to predict a drop of 9.4%.

The tourism economy expects that some of the most steep drops will come from Canada, where the assets have repeated that the country should become the 51st state and that the prices on narrow trade partners have angry the residents. Canada was the largest source of visitors to the United States in 2024, with more than 20.2 million, according to US government data.

Flight Center Travel Group Canada, a travel reservation site, said leisure reservations for American destinations were down 40% in March compared to the same month a year ago. Air Canada has reduced its spring flight calendar to Florida, Las Vegas and Arizona due to the lack of demand.

The National Travel and Tourism Office gave a pink forecast last month for international trips to the United States on the basis of 2024 travel models, the office said it expected arrivals to increase by 6.5% to 77.1 million this year and exceed the 2019 levels in 2026.

But the tourism economy said that the less favorable vision of the United States from the foreigner could be serious enough for international visits to not exceed pre-pale levels until 2029.

The survey data all indicate a significant mixture of cancellations and a massive drop in the intention to travel, said the president of the tourism economy Adam Sacks.

Tourists set up a two -story bus along the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, Friday April 4, 2025. (AP photo / Jae C. Hong)

Ian Urquhart, professor emeritus at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, was supposed to go to Las Vegas for five days in June and see Coldplay in concert. He canceled the trip to protest against incredibly derogatory assets towards Canada, even if it meant losing a $ 500 deposit on the vacation package.

According to Urquhart, his eldest daughter had a trip from May planned in Sedona, Arizona, while her brother-in-law decided not to make her golf trip of a usual week to Scottsdale, Arizona,.

None of us jumped for joy when we made these decisions, but it seemed to be one of the rare ways in which we could point out what we thought about the intimidation that was directed to Canada by your president, said Urquhart.

For Pepa Cuevas and her husband, who live in Madrid, the election of the winning in November was a turning point. The couple had planned to spend a month in skiing in Colorado during the winter holidays. They went to Japan instead.

Trumps Victory left us, especially I, very shocked, said Cuevas. For the moment, we have lost the desire to come back. I do not know what will happen in the future, but for the moment we are still shocked, and it does not seem that it will be resolved.

According to government data published on Tuesday, China’s international arrivals decreased by almost 1%. Leisure trips by Chinese citizens in places such as Disneyland, Hawaii and New York are decreasing considerably and will probably not resume until Trump has left his duties, said Wolfgang Georg Arlt, CEO of the Chinese outgoing tourism research institute. He overbuts the Trump's crisis.

This crisis has financial consequences. The tourism economy expects American expenditure on international visitors to drop $ 9 billion this year.

Tourists walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Friday April 4, 2025. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Marco Jahn is president and chief executive officer of New World Travel, a Californian company working with tour operators abroad on holiday packages and activities planning. He organizes hotels and rental cars for a family who wishes to visit American national parks, for example.

Jahn said reservations have dropped between 20% and 50%, according to the sources market, in the last eight to 10 weeks. He notes special declines from Scandinavia, where the repeated threat is prevailing to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO Ally Denmark, antagonized citizens.

The United States is not perceived as a welcoming destination, said Jahn.

Beyond that, an income management platform for vacation rental owners, said Canadian short-term rental research in the United States plunged 44% after February 1, when Trump announced a 25% 25% rate of 25% on Canada and Mexico. Florida, Texas and New York were among the hardest markets, Beyond said.

American Ring Travel, a tour operator based in California, offers neutral carbon bus visits from the United States who often attract eco-conscious travelers in Europe, said Richard Groesz, director of company contracts. But Germany’s reservations were designed from January after Elon Musk launched his support behind a far -right political party in this Federal Election of the countries, said Groesz.

A hot dog seller takes money from a client on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Friday April 4, 2025. (AP photo / Jae C. Hong)

There are other problems that have an impact on foreign visits. The United States has been the main destination by the country for Japanese tourists for years, but data compiled by JTB Tourism Research & Consulting have shown that South Korea has exceeded the United States in January.

The weak yen and not Trump is probably the largest factor attenuating the attraction of the United States, said Takaaki Mitamura, spokesperson for the travel agent based in Tokyo, Vltra Corp., travelers choose destinations where the monetary effect is not as large, like South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia, he said.

Haruka Atomiya, a resident of Tokyo, visit Los Angeles at least once a year. Last year, she brought her young children for the first time and did a lot of research to find affordable places. The exchange rate has made some hotels double or triple the price it has paid in the past.

Atomiya, who went to the University of Vermont, has always loved diversity and freedom in the United States, she said that she did not understand why the Americans elected Trump, but do not plan to stop visiting unless she feels a physical danger.

If America changes in a clearly visible way, it is also a reality, and I will probably continue to visit, she said. What will happen to America after Trump intrigued me.

The writers at Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo and Teresa Medrano in Madrid contributed.

