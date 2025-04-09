



The group and Times for the opening round of the 89th Masters Tournament were held at the Augusta National Golf Club of the Ogre Star of Georgia.

Unless mentioned; All time bst; X represents an amateur

1240 Davis Riley, Patton Kizire

1251 Kevin Yu (TPE), Jhonattan Vegas (COL), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1302 Mike Weir (Can), Michael Kim, Cameron Young

1313 Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

1324 Danny Willett (ENG), Nicolas Echavarria (COL), Davis Thompson

Jamie Weir of SKY SPORTS looks back on the list of five career Grand Slam winners in Golf and discusses whether the Rory Mcilroy can participate in the list.

1335 Bernhard Langer (GER), Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (X)

1352 Cameron Smith (OUT), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (ONE)

1403 Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1414 Corey Conners (Can), Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger (GER)

1425 Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, byeong Hun an (KOR)

1436 Robert Macintyre (SCO), Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1447 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Min Woo Lee (from)

1458 Phil Mickelson, Jason Day (AUS), Keegan Bradley

1515 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (ESP) (X)

Brandel Chamblee analyzes that Scottie School's nine shots with their skills are made in Augusta.

1526 Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim (KOR), Tyrrell Hatton

1537 TONY FINAU, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

1548 Cameron Davis (AUS), Rafael Campos (PUE), Austin Eckroat

1559 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Laurie Canter (ENG), Adam Schenk

1610 Jose Maria Olazabal (ESP), Throiston Lawrence (RSA), Brian Campbell

Jamie Weir explains how this can be the best opportunity to complete Mcilroy's career.

1621 Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Evan Beck (X)

1638 TOM HOGE, MATT MCCARTY, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

1649 Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Denny Mccarthy, Hiroshi or (SIN) (X)

1700 MAX HOMA, JUSTIN ROSE (ENG), JJ SPAUN

1711 Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor (Can), Justin Hastings (CAY) (X)

1722 Sergio Garcia (ESP), Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

1733 Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojaard (Den), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

1750 Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae IM (KOR)

1801 ADAM Scott (from), Xander Schauffare, Viktor Hovland (NOR)

1812 Rory Mcilroy (NIRL), Ludvig åberg (SWE), Akshay Bhatia

Paul McGinley suggested that MCILROY's tea-time is not ideal in Augusta and I think it would have preferred the initial timing.

1823 Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Bryson Dechambeau, Shane Lowry (IRL)

1834 Jon Rahm (ESP), Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

1845 SAHITH Theegala, Sepp Straka (Aut), Sam Burns

When are Masters living in Sky Sports?

SKY SPORTS GOLF will showcase a record time live coverage at the 2025 competition, including more measures for the last two rounds of the previous year. The coverage from the wall of the tournament starts at 2 pm on Thursday, and there is a group action and regular update until the global broadcast window starts at 8 pm.

SKY SPORTS provides more master coverage at any time, as Scheffler defends his title and tries to win Green Jacket for the third time.

While the same timing is applied on Friday, as a result of a new addition to the coverage of the year, the Masters Build Up Show is provided by the Masters Build Up Show ahead of the overall coverage at 5 pm on the weekend, and will take all the measures until the end of the game.

SKY+, SKY Q and SKY Glass offer a lot of bonus feeds and can follow the progress of the player through the famous layout of Augusta, including AUGUSTA's famous layouts.

Who will win the master? See live on SKY SPORTS all weeks. The live coverage of the opening round starts as a major group in SKY SPORTS GOLF at 2 pm on Thursday.

