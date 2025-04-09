



The United States prosecutor of Los Angeles, Bill Essayli, announced today the training of the working group on fraud and homeless corruption, which will investigate fraud, waste, abuse and corruption involving funds allocated to the eradication of roaming in the context of the jurisdiction of the seven counties of the California central district.

This working group will be made up of federal prosecutors of the main fraud section, the public corruption and civil rights section and the civil fraud section of the civil divisions of the United States Prosecutors for the California Central District. Helping the American lawyer office will be the FBI, the Office of the United States Housing and Urban Development Department of the Inspector General (HUD-OIG) and the IRS Criminal Investigation.

The California central district is made up of around 20 million residents in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The County of Los Angeles alone contains a homeless population of more than 75,000, including more than 45,000 people within the limits of the city of Los Angeles. The total population of the homeless of the other six counties in the district exceeds 20,000.

Despite initiatives and billions of dollars approved by voters spent to approach this issue, homeless remains a crisis, especially in the County of Los Angeles. Last month, an audit ordered by the court revealed that the homeless services provided by the City and the County of Los Angeles were disjointed and contained poor quality and integration of data and lacked financial controls to monitor compliance and performance contracts.

During the Pandemic COVID-19, the federal government sent $ 100 million in emergency aid to the County of Los Angeles to tackle homelessness. Last month, the United States Housing and Urban Development Department granted more than $ 200 million to tackle homelessness in Los Angeles.

California has spent more than $ 24 billion in the past five years to approach homelessness, said the United States prosecutor Bill Essayli. But the civil servants were unable to take into account all the expenses and the results, and the crisis of the homeless has only won. Taxpayers deserve responses where and how their harshly earned money was spent. If state and premises managers cannot provide appropriate surveillance and responsibility, we will do so for them. If we discover raped federal laws, we will arrest.

In partnership with federal law enforcement organizations, the labor group and corruption of homeless will investigate crimes linked to the poor dollars of federal taxes intended to mitigate homelessness in the California central district. The working group prioritizes an examination of federal, state and local programs receiving federal subsidies and funding. The working group will also investigate fraud regimes involving the theft of private donations intended to provide support and services to the homeless population.

Any exploitation of the homeless crisis via the flight of funds intended to improve the conditions cannot and will not be tolerated, said Akil Davis, deputy director in charge of the Los Angeles FBIS field office. The FBI is proud to join the newly formed working group and will continue to investigate fraudulent diets and corrupt officials that misused government funding or private donations intended to help people in need.

The American Housing and Urban Development Bureau of the Inspector General is proud to join the Office of American Lawyers and our Federal Application Partners of the Act within the framework of the Working Group on Fraud and Corruption of Sanshead off, said Robert Lawler's special agent with Hud-Oig. This collaboration reflects our common commitment to protecting vulnerable communities, ensuring responsibility and promoting integrity in programs intended to serve those who need it most.

The IRS criminal investigation is particularly ready to follow all the funds granted by various federal programs, said special agent in charge Tyler Hatcher of the IRS Criminal Investigation in Los Angeles. We are impatient to work with our federal partners to ensure that taxpayers and donors funds are spent in accordance with their initial ends.

