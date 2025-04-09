The last exam scores of season 2 arrived before its release date





The last of us

Hbo

There were a lot of discussions last week on how a terrible video game film like Minecraft has just opened with $ 300 million worldwide, the most for a game adaptation. It is a separate conversation, but it is also a strong contrast with a number of high -level video game stories that have been heading for television in recent years and are incredible. One of them? The last of us on HBO.

The adaptation of the Naughty Dog Game was loved by criticism and most fans, and now his return for season 2.. Critics are underway and there does not seem to be something like a significant drop in quality. The figures:

This is a negligible difference, in addition there are only 10% of the amount of opinions in (I have not often seen a show with 486 opinions in season 1 like season 1, which is quite surprising).

The last season 2 will cover half of the second game in the series in its seven episodes, according to its showrunners. Season 3 will be the rest of the story, and the fans debate if a great moment that defines the rest of the story will actually be just nearby, or if they could slide it more than the games to change the narrative structure. My bet is still early for reasons in which I will not enter, for fear that this will not translate into spoilers.

The showrunners have confirmed that they would not draw a Game of Thrones and exceed the existing source material, even if one of the showrunners, Neil Druckmann, is the one who would do this source material in a third potential game.

Although there have been clues that perhaps, one day, Naughty Dog, could make the last US Part 3, it has now been firmly established that its next project is the SCI-Fi Story Intergalactic, probably without making its debut for a certain time at the end of 2027, by best estimate. Any last potential payment of the United States would be easily over 5 years old, so it was well spoken in the 2030s to obtain a season 4 which covers this content. I suppose that none of this happens at all. HBO and Naughty Dog will both move on, at least for almost a decade.

There is no doubt that it will be an epic television event. There have been concerns with fans concerning Bella Ramsey who supposedly embodies an older and more violent Ellie, but in these criticisms, she receives a ton of praise. I can't wait to see what all the casting brings together.

