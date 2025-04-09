Watch: the idea of ​​Trump “ simply floated '' to expel American citizens, says Leavitt de la Maison





The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Trump administration on Tuesday on Tuesday that it is legal to deport American citizens in Salvador, but that President Donald Trump simply launched the idea for transparency.

Trump said on Sunday that he liked the idea of ​​deporting the Americans incarcerated in Salvador, but that he does not know what the law says about it. A journalist interviewed Trump on the offer of the president of Salvadoran EL, Nayib Bukeles, to house American prisoners.

Leavitt said that the president had discussed the idea in private and publicly for odious and violent criminals who have repeatedly violated the laws of our nation.

The president said that if it was legal, no, if there was a legal journey to do this, he is not sure. We do not know if there is any, it is an idea that he simply floated and discussed very publicly as in the effort of transparency, she said.

