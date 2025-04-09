Cambodia factories “absolutely not” come back to us





A clothing factory in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty images

Among the main objectives of President Donald Trump and his administration by hitting business partners with high prices, there are manufacturing capacities in the United States, even if it has the short-term market price and economic constraint. But in Cambodia, the Asian country has reached the highest price rate of all in the new commercial plan, this objective is very unlikely.

While the rate of price of 49% that the Trump administration places on Cambodian products will conduct an existential crisis for factories and Cambodian workers already at the bottom of the global distribution of income, the reshaping of its manufacturing in the United States does not occur, according to a commercial group which represents American interest in the retail manufacturing center.

“They will absolutely not return to the United States,” said Casey Barnett, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, the professional association representing American companies in Cambodia. “I cannot imagine that the Americans want to sit and sew a pair of tracksuit for long hours of the day,” said Barnett.

Barnett said Cambodia manufacturers are considering other countries to mitigate prices, but that the United States is not part of the options. Some companies seek to move their supply chains to Egypt, sub -Saharan Africa, India and Indonesia. Other companies move more slowly, thinking that there could be a reversal on the prices.

Cambodia factories are in no way in a good position at the moment, according to Barnett, looking for ways to survive for the coming months.

“High labor clothing factories here in Cambodia simply cannot continue to operate with an additional 49%rate. They cannot survive and are looking for alternatives,” he said.

For the moment, at least, no new order has placed. “There are break orders. Everyone is faced with uncertainty and they want to wait a bit to see how the dust sets in,” added Barnett.

The Cambodian government is working on a number of measures to mitigate pressure, such as tax policies, including tax credits.

Under Armor, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Lululemon, Black & Decker, Hugo Boss, Hearth & Home, Eddie Bauer, Dollar General, Diageo, Asics, Adidas and Bass Pro Shops are among the retail companies that import from Cambodge to North America, according to importgenius customs data. There is an ever wider list of articles imported from shoe clothes, travel items, bikes, agricultural products, furniture, solar panels, tires and kitchen cabinets.

Expect a break in executive decision-making

Andrei Quinn-Barabanov, the practice of the practice of the supply chain industry at Moody's, affirms that even if companies also manufacture at a lower cost as possible, the relocation of supply chains is a major investment.

“Investments in the supply chain are supposed to be in the longer term and when you have enormous uncertainty like this, it is unlikely that you will make these decisions. Companies will wait to see what will be the price response of other countries, as well as non-comrades that they will put on American companies. You will have very little executive decision.”

The White House said that Cambodia's prices on the scope of the United States up to 97%, a complaint disputed by the country, as well as by several pricing data sources, including the World Trade Organization. The observatory of economic complexity, which also studies commercial data, says that certain consumer products such as snacks, cosmetics and cars can see much higher prices than the average, up to 35%, in Cambodia. The average American rate on Cambodian products is 2.6%compared to the average Cambodia rate on American goods of around 8%.

The administration continued to assert that the return of manufacturing in the United States will ultimately lead to greater income for the United States “if we were a price wall, the ultimate objective would be to bring jobs to the United States, but in the meantime, we will collect substantial prices on Tuesday.” If we succeed, the prices would be a cube of ice to the way, because you are taking the income are built in the United States, and there should be a certain level of symmetry between the taxes that we start with the new payroll industry as the prices decrease. “

Andre C. Winters, founder and director of the Consulting and Planning Company in supply chain, Hudsonwintwint, recently told CNBC that he doubts that companies brought back to the United States in the United States. “This trade war is not an incentive to return to the United States,” said Winters. “Companies will turn to other countries that are affected by lower prices. If I pay 40% in Vietnam and can get a 20% price in another country, I go, because in the end, it is even cheaper than returning to America.”

Barnett said the US consumer will have a part of the bill, as many companies have warned.

“Unfortunately, this will increase the prices of the American consumer,” he said. “Cambodia has helped American families buy these back-to-school clothing at an affordable price. These prices will simply increase the prices of American families and not bring manufacturing to the United States”

According to President Trump and his commercial advisers, bringing manufacturing in the United States, is not the only reason for the Trump prices plan, and the reduction in the country's trade and debt deficit, and activation of tax reductions, also essential to their strategy, and which has become clear that nations are starting to offer pricing concessions.

The Prime Minister of Cambodia has sent a letter to the Trump administration in recent days, describing significant reductions in tariff rates for American goods. Vietnam has proposed to carry prices on American imports to 0%, an offer that Trump noted, but that the Trump administration said later would not be sufficient for the administration to raise its new samples.

Trade deficits and “non -carica cheating” are also important, said the White House sales advisor on Monday, Peter Navarro, in an interview with CNBC, by rejecting the premise of the Vietnamese offer.

In a comparison of commercial deficits, Cambodia ranks low on the list compared to many international manufacturing countries. The trade of American products with Cambodia totaled around $ 13 billion in 2024, according to the office of the US trade representative. The exports of American products to Cambodia in 2024 were $ 321.6 million, up 4.9% ($ 14.9 million) from 2023. American goods imported from Cambodia totaled $ 12.7 billion in 2024, up 9.3% ($ 1.1 billion) of 2023. Americans with Cambodie's trade was $ 12.3 billion in 2024 and is not in the trade in trade.

The biggest trade deficits with us, by nation

(in billions of dollars, in December 2024)

China (-295.4) Mexico (-171.8) Vietnam (-123.5) Ireland (-86.7) Germany (-84.8) Taiwan (-73.9) Japan (-68.5) Korea, South (-66) Canada (-63.3) India (-45.7)

Source: US Census Bureau

Trump's advisers used the term “burden sharing” to discuss the broader philosophy behind the aggressive position of the prices and affirm that other countries will bear the cost of prices. Many economists have highlighted the risks of the poorest nations in the world with high prices. Cambodia is one of the 11 nations which explain a small part of the American trade deficit but have exports to the United States representing more than 10% of their GDP, according to the Center for Global Development. “For people working in the clothing industry, the conditions areharsh, but the wages that these jobs offer represent a real opportunity, especially for women,” he noted.

According to Gilberto Garcia-Vazquez, an annual sliding economist of 22.5%, according to Gilberto Garcia-Vazquez, an economist of 22.5%, according to the United States. “This push highlights Cambodia's in-depth dependence on American consumers, who now represent more than a third of total exports in the country,” he said. “The new 49% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration could erase $ 4.56 billion in Cambodian exports over the next four years, with clothing and travel products suffering from the most important blows.”

Knitting sweaters, for example, could lose $ 548 million, according to Datawheel, posing a significant risk for the Cambodia clothing industry, its workforce and overall economic stability.

Barnett has echoed these fears, saying that price rates will only increase poverty in Cambodia, lead to the loss of jobs and further widen the trade deficit.

“There is a little panic and it is tragic because there are 1 million the poorest people in the world currently employed in this industry here in Cambodia, and many of them are women who are trying to reach both ends. Their monthly salary is about $ 300,” said Barnett. “Cambodia is between a rock and a hard place.”

