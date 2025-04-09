“ Sad Day took the opinion ': Trump's policy forces us to abandon the children, the refugees





The American Catholic Bishops conference said that it would not renew its cooperation agreements with the federal government linked to children's services and support for refugees after its long -standing partnerships with the federal government in these fields have become “untenable”.

“A very sad day appeared,” said Arcbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the American Catholic Bishops conference, in a comment from guests in the Washington Post. The Conference of Bishops “had to make the heartbreaking decision this week to end our work with the federal government to reinstall refugees and coordinate support services on behalf of governments for unaccompanied children entering the United States”.

The Trump administration has suspended this year a federal program to reinstate refugees as part of its wider efforts to enforce its hard -on -line immigration policies. The judgment which followed in the federal funding of the resettlement of refugees of the conference is the subject of an in progress dispute, and it prompted the conference to draw approximately a third of the staff of its migration office and refugee services in February.

“For over a hundred years, tens of thousands of people fleeing war, violence, oppression and religious persecution have been helped by the Church in the United States,” wrote Broglio. “It is a long and productive story of a Catholic response to the needs of those who arrive in this country and relying on the example of Saint-Frena Cabrini and others who saw Jesus abroad, the homeless, the helpless or refugees, and sought to help them.”

A spokesperson for the Conference of the Bishops of the United States told OSV News that the bishops asked for the reimbursement of more than $ 24 million for the resettlement services that the federal government had still not made the payment of April 7.

“This situation has been brought to us by government decisions,” said Anthony Granado, associated general secretary to OSV News and Defense of the Conference of Bishops, to OSV News.

Despite decades of partnership with the migration and refugee services of the Conference of the Bishops of the United States, in all the administrations of the two parties, including the first Trump administration, Granado said: “We have been placed in an untenable position.”

“It is clear that the government decided that it wanted to do this in a different way that did not include us, and we were therefore forced to participate in this position,” said Granado.

Archbishop Broglio, who, in addition to being president of the Conference of Bishops, is the head of the American archdiocese for military services, said in a declaration of April 7 that he was “heartbreaking” to announce the conference of bishops and would not renew his “existing cooperation agreements with the federal government linked to children and refugee services”.

“This difficult decision follows the government's suspension of our cooperative agreements to reinstall refugees,” he said. “The decision to reduce these programs considerably obliges us to reconsider the best way to meet the needs of our brothers and sisters looking for a safe port of violence and persecution. As a national effect, we simply cannot support work to ourselves at current or current levels.”

Citing the government's suspension of cooperative agreements to reinstall refugees, Broglio said that the conference “was concerned about families who flee war, violence and oppression to find safe and secure houses.”

“Over the years, partnerships with the federal government have helped extend rescue programs, for the benefit of our sisters and brothers in many regions of the world,” said Broglio. “All participants in these programs were welcomed by the US government to come to the United States and have suffered rigorous screening before their arrival. These are displaced souls who see in America a place of dreams and hope. Some American efforts helped abroad at their own risk and more to seek a place to worship and pray in complete safety because they know that God calls them.”

He said: “Our efforts were acts of pastoral and charity, generously supported by the people of God when the funds received from the government did not cover the total cost.”

Federal law requires that unaccompanied refugee minors be treated and that the Resettlement Office for Refugees from the Ministry of Health and Social Services turns to confessional organizations, including the Conference of Bishops of the United States, to carry out this work.

A spokesman for HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comments from OSV News about his cooperation agreement with the Conference of Bishops.

Granado said the conference cooperative agreements with the federal government were “really people”.

“From the point of view of the Church, it is a question of responding to the command of the Gospel that Jesus said in the Gospel:” I was a stranger and you welcomed me “”, he said, referring to the words of Jesus Christ in Matthieu 25: 35-40 concerning his final judgment. “It was a blessing and a beautiful part of the USCCB and the Catholic Church in the United States.”

The children and the refugees affected “are real people, real families” as well as “the staff whose work will be affected,” said Granado.

At the end of the agreements, Broglio added: “We will work to identify other means of support for people that the federal government has already admitted to these programs. We ask your prayers for the many members of the staff and refugees affected.”

The Conference of the Bishops of the United States, Broglio, said: “Convocation to the defense of political reforms which provide ordered and secure immigration processes, ensuring the security of all in our communities.”

“We remain firmly in our commitment to defend on behalf of men, women and children suffering from the scourge of the trafficking of human beings,” he said. “For half a century, we have partners willing to implement the government's refugee resettlement program. The Call of the Gospel to do what we can at least among us remain our guide. We ask you to join us to pray for the grace of God by finding new ways of bringing hope where it is most necessary.”

