



The classification of US News & World Report 2025 law schools has finally arrived – with their just part of theater and absurdity. Stay listening for some additional shenanigans, because US News has two completely different rankings listed in two completely different places.

Please note the updates below. Click here to see the official ranking.

Here is the list – Maybe, but who knows? – The best law schools in the country, as classified by US News & World Report in 2025. The classification discussed below comes from the site of the best US News law schools (as initially published around 9:00 p.m.). A distinct version of the classification of the laws of law of American news from 2025 can be found here (which also curiously has a publication time at 9:00 p.m.).

Which one is correct? Your assumption is as good as ours!

That said, take a look at the prestigious T14, where there have been interesting movements:

Stanford University1 – Yale University1 – University of Chicago3 – University of Virginia4 – University of Pennsylvania5 + 1duke University6-2harvard University6-2New York University8 + 1university of Michigan8 (but also 9?) + 1 /-Colimbia University California -Berkey12 – University of California – Angeres13 – California -Berkeley12 – – University of California Angeres13 – California -Berkeley12 – – University of California Angeres13 – California -Berkeley12 – University of California – Angelsity of California -Berkeley12 of California – Arenel University14 – Georgetown University14–

Yale remains equal to first place with Stanford. We assume that American news could not be too controversial. This always represents a major upheaval within the T14, with UVA remaining as the only school in No. 4, while Penn, Duke and Harvard, each fell on a place or two. Woe is Harvard, now on tie at No. 6! Nyu is standing, while Columbia has broken down, and Michigan does not claim it, but two places in the Top 14. Us News may not have caught this error, but we have certainly done it. And thanks to this error, Northwestern is completely absent from the ranking. Finally and above all, the T in T14 now represents Tie, because there is a tie between Cornell and Georgetown at the bottom of the top.

Update: The screenshots below were taken around 9:00 p.m., reflecting what was published on US News at the time. The official version of the ranking is now online and is available here.

But wait, once again, there is a distinct version of the T14 which can be found on another American website. This version is extremely different from that discussed above. It's here:

1 (equality). University of Stanford 1 (Equality). University of Yale 3. University of Chicago 4. University of Virginia 5. University of Pennsylvania (Carey) 6 (tie). Duke University 6 (tie). Harvard 8 University (Equality). University of New York 8 (Equality). University of Michigan – Ann Arbor 10 (tie). Columbia University 10 (tie). Northwestern University (Pritzker) 12. University of California – Los Angeles 13. University of California, Berkeley 14 (Equality). University of Georgetown 14 (tie). University of Texas – Austin 14 (TIE). Vanderbilt University 14 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis

Four schools equally at 14? Come on. And in this version, we find Cornell throughout # 18. You are surely joking, US News.

It is like a version of choice of your own adventure in the ranking on which so many law students count. It's completely embarrassing.

Update (10:45 p.m.): US News has now merged the secondary classification, which lists four schools n ° 14, in the original erroneous ranking which he published around 9:00 p.m.. We assume that this is the real ranking. How… exciting? Yeah! Large congratulations to the 17 law schools which are now members of the T14! It just shows that lawyers are really not very good in mathematics.

So what do you think of this mess? Do not hesitate to ring by e-mail, by SMS (646-820-8477), or by tweet (@atlblog). If you do not like what you see (on one or the other version of the classification of American law schools), you may want to consult the next ranking of the law faculty above law. We care about the most important thing you care about your diploma – and it is whether you can get a job that pays enough to allow you to respond to your ever -increasing law debt.

2025 Best law faculties [U.S. News]

Discover the best law schools 2025 [U.S. News]

Staci Zaretsky is editor-in-chief of the law above, where she has been working since 2011. She would like to hear from you, so do not hesitate to send her advice, questions, comments or criticism. You can follow it on Bluesky, X / Twitter and Threads, or connect with it to LinkedIn.

