Can Trump convince Iran to abandon its nuclear program?





Donald Trump is a hurried man.

Over the few months he was in office, the American president asked and did not bring peace to Gaza and Ukraine. He bombed Yemen. He launched a world trade war. Now he turns his attention to Iran.

This has always appeared on the president's list of the President's jobs. For Trump, Iran is unfinished in the affairs of its first mandate.

The problem remains the same as at the time: what can Iran seek nuclear weapon?

Iran denies that it has such a ambition. But other countries believe that the Islamic Republic at least wants the capacity to build a nuclear warhead, a desire that a certain fear could trigger a arms race or even a war to all in the Middle East.

In 2015, Iran concluded an agreement with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and China. He was called the Complete Complete Action Plan (JCPOA).

Under its provisions, Iran would limit its nuclear ambitions – and authorize international inspectors – in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

But Trump withdrew the United States from the 2018 agreement, saying that he rewarded terrorism by funding Iran's proxy militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah. The United States has repaired sanctions.

Iran subsequently ignored some of the restrictions of the agreement and enriched more and more uranium nuclear fuel.

Analysts fear that Iran will soon have enough weapon quality uranium to make a nuclear warhead.

The Watchdog of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimates that the stock of uranium enriched by 60% could make around six bombs if it was enriched at the next and last level.

A few days after its inauguration, Trump restored his old “maximum pressure” policy on Iran.

On February 4, with his fixed fat of the brand, he signed a memorandum ordering the US Treasury to impose new sanctions on Iran and to punish countries violating existing sanctions, in particular those that buy Iranian oil.

Now the White House hopes to correspond to this economic pressure with diplomacy.

Last month, Trump sent a letter to the Iranian supreme chief, Ali Khamenei.

The president proposed to start the negotiations and asked for an agreement in a few months.

Now he agreed to direct discussions between us and Iranian officials in Oman this weekend.

The American threat to Iran is explicit: agree to say an agreement or to face military action.

“If the talks do not succeed with Iran, I think Iran will be in great danger,” said Trump on Monday.

So how could Iran react?

Certain political decision -makers in Tehran seem eager to conclude an agreement that could raise sanctions.

The Iranian economy is in a desperate situation, with arrow inflation and a plunging currency.

But such an agreement could imply compromise that certain wrinkles could find it difficult to abandon.

Iran has undergone enormous setbacks in recent months, seeing its proxy militias seriously weakened by war with Israel and its regional ally, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, ousted. Some in Tehran maintain that the moment may be the time to strengthen a nuclear deterrence.

The United States and Iran seem to be distant. Their negotiation positions are not explicit.

But the United States has clearly indicated that it wanted the complete dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program, including a full end for all additional uranium enrichment, and no other support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen.

This could be too much for Iran to accept.

A complete prohibition of all nuclear enrichment – even for civil ends – has long been considered an absolute red line for Tehran.

There is also the problem of Iranian technological expertise: its scientists simply know more about how to make a nuclear weapon than 10 years ago.

As for Israel, he clearly indicated that he would only accept the complete end of any Iranian nuclear capacity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would accept “the way it was done in Libya”.

This is a reference to the decision of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to dismantle his entire nuclear program in 2003 in exchange for lifting sanctions.

But it is unlikely that Iran followed this previous one.

What if talks fail?

Israel has long examined military options to try to destroy Iran's nuclear capacities. But many are buried deep in underground bunkers.

Military analysts claim that Israel would need not only to help us bomb Iran, he may also need special forces on the ground to guarantee the destruction of his nuclear installations.

This means that military action would be risky and its success in no case guaranteed.

Trump also came to the promising position not to start any so-called “wars forever”, and a total regional conflict involving Iran could become one of them.

This did not prevent the American president from apparently giving Israel more aerial defenses and deploying more long -range B2 bombs in the region.

Thus, for the moment, Trump seems to seek a diplomatic solution – Israel may have to accept as a fait accompli, whatever his arrangements.

But if there is no agreement, he reserves the right to use force, the consequences of which could be devastating.

Meanwhile, the president authorized two months to the two parties to conclude an agreement.

He may have forgotten that it took negotiators for two years to agree with the JCPOA. Certified diplomacy is not always a successful diplomacy.

